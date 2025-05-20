Another new Ryan Murphy show in the works at FX as others' fates remain TBD

Ryan Murphy strikes again! The prolific producer has another new television series in the works at FX, the cable network he's been collaborating with since Nip/Tuck premiered in 2003. Over the years, Murphy has created a number of successful series for the network, and he's charging forward with a new idea care of author Bret Easton Ellis.

Deadline reported the Murphy's producing the television adaption of Ellis' novel The Shards. While there's not too many details known about the developing series at the moment, American Horror Stories actress Kaia Gerber is on board to star in the series and Grotesquerie director Max Winkler also boards his seventh Murphy series as a director.

The Shards takes place in 1981 at the elite Los Angeles prep school Buckley as a senior student becomes entangled with a mystifying newcomer Robert Mallory. Oddly enough, Roberts arrival at Buckley happens at the same time that serial killer The Trawler begins wreaking havoc. Gerber's role hasn't been revealed. But on paper, the series sounds like its right up Murphy's alley.

A series adaptation of The Shards has been in the works since at least 2023, when Ellis had been developing a show based on his book with HBO. Obviously, that development process didn't result in a show being made, but it's now going full steam ahead with Murphy and 20th Television at FX. It's the most recent show Murphy has set at FX, though he has multiple shows on the way or on the bubble.

In addition to his hit anthology series Monster on Netflix, which will be returning for a third season later this year, Murphy also has the legal drama All's Fair starring Kim Kardashian premiering this fall on Hulu. Also on the way at FX are The Beauty, a sci-fi crime drama starring Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher, and anthology American Love Story centered on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

But as The Shards picks up stream, there are a number of Ryan Murphy shows that don't have updates, such as Netflix's The Watcher, which was renewed for season 2 and never heard about again. American Horror Story hasn't gotten an update on season 13, and its offshoot American Horror Stories also hasn't heard word on a fourth season.

It's unclear of Murphy's most recent FX series Grotesquerie was intended to be a miniseries, as the Niecy Nash-Betts show hasn't gotten a season 2 pickup. Additionally, Murphy's splashy new ABC medical procedural Doctor Odyssey is clouded in mystery regarding its fate. The network has seemingly left the decision about season 2 in his hands.

The prospect of a new Ryan Murphy show is always exciting. No one creates television as boundary-pushing, provocative, and watercooler discussion-worthy as he does. But his roster continues to be stacked even as the series fans love remain in the dark about future seasons. We'll continue share any updates about The Shards and other Murphy series mentioned.