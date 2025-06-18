Another Yellowjackets season is coming to Netflix (just not the latest)

Another season of one of TV’s most acclaimed horror series is heading to Netflix. Yes, we're talking about Showtime’s hit, Yellowjackets. But don’t expect the newest season. That one remains exclusive to Paramount+, at least for now. It'll be the show's second season, which features one of the show's most shocking and heartbreaking deaths.

Back in October 2024, Netflix added the first season of the popular horror show to its platform. Now, the streaming giant has secured the streaming rights for another season. It has set the Yellowjackets season 2 release date for Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets season 2 | Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

On this date, all nine episodes of the second season will be released at once on the streaming platform. It's unknown exactly when the episodes will drop, but there is a strong possibility they may be added at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on July 1. That’s the typical release time for new content on Netflix in the U.S. The best thing to do now is to add the show to your watchlist on Netflix. That way, even if you miss the exact release moment, you won't forget the show entirely.

As with the first season, no departure date has been announced yet for season 2. However, we do know that both installments will eventually leave Netflix since they're licensed content. Their availability depends on the terms of the streaming agreement. That said, our best suggestion is to watch them while you can to avoid missing out once they’re removed. We'll get back to you with the official removal dates for both seasons 1 and 2 once they are announced.

With season 1 already on Netflix and season 2 coming soon, one might wonder if the third season will eventually make its way as well. As of June 18, Paramount/Showtime has not announced any plans to release Yellowjackets season 3 on Netflix. However, there is a possibility given how we're seeing earlier seasons gradually make their way onto the platform. If season 3 is ever added, we'll make sure to let you know right away. But for now, fans will have to catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix and keep an eye out for future updates.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created Yellowjackets. The plot unfolds in two timelines: one following a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the wilderness in the '90s, and the other showing their lives as adults dealing with the lasting trauma decades later. The cast is made up of talented actors such as Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Courtney Eaton, and so many others.

Showtime has already confirmed a Yellowjackets season 4, so there’s even more story ahead for fans to look forward to. Of course, you can count on us to let you know if this season ever gets added to Netflix in the future as well.

More to check out on Show Snob below