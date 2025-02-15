We can finally say and rejoice in the fact that Yellowjackets season 3 is here! If you watch the series on Paramount+, that means you've probably already started streaming it. However if Showtime is what you prefer, there's only one more day left for you to check out the first two episodes. And, they're oh so good!

And while we're so happy the new season is finally here, it isn't a binge drop. So that means there's going to be a week-long wait between new episodes. So during that time, or even if you choose to save this list later when the season is over, you might want something similar to watch. Well, we've got your back! Here's 4 survival shows like Yellowjackets to keep you entertained.

Dead of Summer

Purchase at Apple TV, Prime Video, or Fandango

Dead of Summer only lasted one season when it first debuted in 2016. Though I can tell you without spoilers that you get answers to what's happening by the end of the 10-episode season. So while it's unfortunate the series didn't last long, at least you're not left hanging. Like Yellowjackets, the supernatural horror involves teenagers and they're at a summer camp.

So, not stranded. But they're in a similar environment sort of. And while there are first loves and kisses, there's also first kills. This show has more of a supernatural horror element to it compared to Yellowjackets. But I think those of you looking for something similar to watch will enjoy it. It's definitely worth a shot and I wish the series got a second season!

The Wilds

Stream on Prime Video

The one show on this list that's probably the closest to Yellowjackets is definitely The Wilds on Prime Video. It starts off with almost the same premise - a group of teenage girls are traveling to a young women's empowerment retreat when their plane crashes and they're stranded on a deserted island. Now, they have to figure out how to survive. Though here's the twist and where this story differs from our favorite thriller drama.

The crash actually isn't an accident. It's part of a social experiment being done. I mean, how cruel is that? Plus, season 1 also goes forward in time to show us what's happened with the survivors. Again, very similar to Yellowjackets. Plus if you want more, season 2 follows the same sort of story but this time with a group of teen boys. It's crazy and interesting to think about someone actually doing this to these young people on purpose.

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS - “Pretty Little Liars” premieres January 12 at 8/7c on Freeform, the new name for ABC Family. (Freeform)

Pretty Little Liars

Stream on Hulu and Max

Well the Yellowjackets aren't facing A, at least not in the first two episodes of season 3. Though by the end of the first episode of the new season, we see that Shauna has been left an item. And it's been teased in the trailer that someone is after the survivors and maybe wants to kill them. Well, having an anonymous stalker go by A, and sending notes and items to the pretty little liars is exactly what the show is about.

Plus, we know that the yellowjackets have secrets and complicated lives, and that will be explored even more in season 3. Well, the main characters of Pretty Little Liars are just the same. This drama, which ran for seven seasons, will definitely give you those Yellowjackets feels. And while it's not a survival show in the sense of the characters being stranded somewhere like the others on this list, they do have to survive, sometimes near death experiences, at the hands of being stalked by A. So I'm counting it!

Class of '07

Stream on Prime Video

Some of us are happy when we can leave high school behind and move on with our lives. Though sometimes it sucks you back in when there's a reunion. Like a 10-year reunion. In Class of '07, the worst nightmare happens for some at the all-girls school when at the reunion, they aren't able to leave the old high school drama behind because they're caught in an "apocalyptic tidal wave," per the synopsis.

With everyone stranded, they have to finds ways to stay alive even when they're running short on food and supplies. But what's great about this show is that it's a comedy. Though it has some heart as well. While I love Yellowjackets, the series can get quite intense at times. So that's why this one is nice. It gives you those same vibes, but in a more lighthearted way!