Apple Cider Vinegar soundtrack features Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, and more!

There's a brand new limited series on Netflix, and it's going to have you hooked. Emmy Award nominated actress Kaitlyn Dever stars in Apple Cider Vinegar, the series based on the true story of a lie told by wellness influencer Belle Gibson. When she claims she's beating her brain cancer diagnosis with nutrition and wellness rather than traditional medicine, her business booms.

Belle creates a successful app and launches a cookbook, all under the guise of having multiple cancer diagnoses that the public begins to see through. The series also centers on fellow wellness influencer Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), whose cancer is initially managed by alternative medicine practices and ends up in competition with Belle.

Now, the events contained in the series actually happened, though like any series based on a true story, there are some creative liberties taken. However, one thing that holds true in the series is the soundtrack that reflects the time period. Apple Cider Vinegar takes place between 2010 and 2015, and the songs featured on the soundtrack will throw you back in time to the beginnings of Instagram.

Apple Cider Vinegar. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix soundtrack

The limited series sets the stage and tone with the iconic Grammy Award-winning 2003 song "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Right off the bat, the music speaks directly to the characterization of its protagonist, letting us know that she's in fact toxic. The first episode ends with a more recent hit by Doja Cat, which again tells the audience, "She's the devil, she's a bad lil b-tch, she's a rebel."

And yes, that was the song from The Devil Wears Prada in the first episode of Apple Cider Vinegar. KT Tunstall's "Suddenly I See" is a clear reference to the exuberant yet fickle feeling expressed in the 2006 romantic comedy's opening sequence of women having it all — at least on the outside. Again, the music featured in the series is very deliberately chosen to say something to the audience.

Episode 1 songs

"Toxic" by Britney Spears

"Dirty Paws" by Of Monsters and Men

"Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall

"Paint the Town Red" by Doja Cat

Episode 2 songs

"I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"Monte Carlo" by Remi Wolf

Episode 3 songs

"Clap Your Hands" by Sia

"Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris

"We Can Do Anything" by Wizardz of Oz

"Get Lucky" by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

"Can't Get Enough of Myself" by Santigold feat. BC Unidos

"Brave" by Sara Bareilles

"Endless Summer" by The Jezabels

"Don't You Know Who I Am?" by Happyland

Episode 4 songs

"This Boy's in Love" by the Presets

"Is This How You Feel?" by The Peatures

"Magic" by Pilot

"Everything We Need" by Brixton

"Always See Your Face" by Love

In the penultimate episode of Apple Cider Vinegar, the music mirrors that of the first episode. There are two instrumental covers of songs featured in episode 1: "Toxic" and "Suddenly I See." It's the perfect juxtaposition between where we started and where we ended up with Belle's story. Likewise, it's a cringe-worthy moment when Belle continues to feel insecure in comparison to Milla, taking her foe's use of Katy Perry lyrics and going one step further to perform "Roar" in public.

Episode 5 songs

"Toxic" by Britney Spears (strings cover)

"Roar" by Katy Perry (sang by Kaitlyn Dever)

"Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall (piano cover)

"Flagpole Sitta" by Harvey Danger

Episode 6 songs

"My Kind of Scene" by Powderfinger

"Can't Get You Out of My Head" by Kylie Minogue

"California" by Phantom Planet

"Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo

While the series contains so many excellent needle drops that add so much texture and meaning to the storytelling, the best one comes at the very end. Taking us out of the 2010s and into the 2020s, Olivia Rodrigo's hit power ballad "Vampire" sums up the main takeaway from Belle's actions all season: "Bloodsucker, famef-cker, bleeding me dry like a damn vampire." There's no better song to end this story with than the chaotic, cathartic kiss-off. It's unforgettable!

