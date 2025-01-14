Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix is based on a true-ish story (Watch the trailer)

A fun-ish, flashy, and fascinating new series is coming to Netflix soon, and that's Apple Cider Vinegar! Starring Kaitlyn Dever, the show is all about social media, lies, and what happens when it all comes crashing down. The streamer has just released the trailer, and it has us so excited to see the series already!

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 with all 6 episodes on Netflix. The show, which filmed in Melbourne, Australia, takes place when Instagram first started becoming popular and influential in the social media world. Two young women are some of the first influencers of sorts, claiming they're curing their cancer diagnoses through health and wellness, per the synopsis. But all of that is a lie. Check out how it all breaks down in the trailer below!

According to Netflix, the series is "a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down." The tale,, created by Samantha Strauss, is based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

As we see in the video, Belle Gibson (Dever) claims she's cured her brain cancer just through health and wellness. Of course it's not true, which is a shame because I'm sure we're going to see how many people take her for her word and trust her. Some who actually do have cancer probably stop chemo to only cure their illnesses naturally, while it's a lie the whole time. She was never even diagnosed. But it's an interesting look at how far people will go for fame.

If that wasn't enough, she's in a sort of competition with another influencer, Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who is also seemingly lying. Not much is known about her character other than what we see in the trailer. But the two women are definitely going head to head in the social media world. Will they be able to take each other down and reveal the truth? We'll find out soon!

This cast is truly exciting because I'm a big fan of both Dever and Debnam-Carey. Plus, The Bold Type actress Aisha Dee also stars alongside ), Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, Mark Coles Smith, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Catherine McClements, and Essie Davis.

