Apple TV+ delivers the Bad Monkey season 2 news we have been hoping for

Apple TV+ has made a big decision on a recent hit, so is Bad Monkey coming back?

Apple TV+ has done a great job with some top crime shows, and one was Bad Monkey. The adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen novel premiered earlier in 2024 and built up a good following. Some outlets were worried about its future, but thankfully, it’s coming back!

TV Line confirmed that Apple TV+ has renewed Bad Monkey for a second season. Showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence shared his thanks for the renewal in a statement:

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer. To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Based on the novel by famed author Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey told the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former Florida cop, until a bad encounter had him busted down to food inspector. He soon finds himself drawn into a bizarre case involving a pair of dimwitted insurance scammers, a voodoo queen, a local mob, and more while balancing feelings between his ex-wife Bonnie (Michelle Monaghan) and medical examiner Rosa (Natalie Martinez).

With a renewal coming, the big question is what season 2 can involve.

What will Bad Monkey season 2 be about?

Caution: This contains SPOILERS for Bad Monkey season 1

The season finale of Bad Monkey played out much like the book with a few turns. Eve killed Gracie before also shoving a wheelchair-bound Nick into the water so she could escape by boat. Yancy was tempted to risk his own life trying to stop her until he remembered Rosa’s words on letting go and realized this wouldn’t solve anything so let go of the rope. However, Eve didn’t really escape as before she could enjoy her loot, she ended up choking on a carrot and falling off a roof in Portugal.

Sadly, Yancy’s actions meant he was still suspended as a cop and was stuck as a food inspector. He and Rosa reunited, but both agreed they weren’t ready for a real relationship. Ro dropped by to see Yancy, saying he had something to look into. Yancy at first resisted but then agreed to find out what.

It's great to see the show returning as Vaughn was wonderful in the lead role and the show was terrific capturing Hiaasen's twisted humor and the Florida setting for a fun mystery. Season 2 can only be better with the right source material.

As for what Season 2 can be about, Hiaasen did write 2016’s Razor Girl, which featured Yancy falling into another bizarre case involving a fallen Hollywood star, agents, bungling kidnappers, and more. That’s easy fodder for the second season, especially with the right actress as the chief con artist character Merry, who has an interesting relationship with Yancy.

Given how much fun season 1 was, it’s great to see Apple TV+ renew the series and give it another chance for it to build its audience.

Bad Monkey season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.