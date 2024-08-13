Bad Monkey watch guide: Don't miss Apple TV+'s latest drama!
By Sandy C.
So far this year, Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is one of my favorite series. This is why I’m so excited to see what the streaming platform has in store, next! And that’s Bad Monkey, a crime drama starring Vince Vaughn. Don’t want to miss it, either? We’re here to help!
Apple TV+ is on a winning streak! I was able to screen Bad Monkey ahead of its release date and love what I have seen so far and know you will, too! From the synopsis to the episode release schedule, here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss out.
Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a restaurant inspector down on his luck. For starters, Yancy used to be a detective in the middle of all the action, so to say he is in a drastically different career is an understatement. The crime-drama will introduce the main players in the first couple of episodes as we learn how and why Yancy ended up where he is at now. And everything will change after a severed arm is found at one of the locations Yancy is inspecting – pulling him back into the action.
If the story sounds familiar, that’s because it is based on the book of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. But don’t worry, you don’t need to know anything about the novel to enjoy the series and follow along. And even if you did read the book, expect Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey to feature plenty of surprises. After all, book adaptations are not copied page by page.
Along with Vince Vaugh, the series also stars Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith. The streamer doesn’t have rating details, but it is noted that Bad Monkey is rated TV-MA for mature audiences only. The first two episodes will be available to stream on Wednesday, Aug. 14, followed by weekly episodes. Here’s the schedule (episode titles have not been shared or are not available):
- Episode 1 streams on Aug. 14
- Episode 2 streams on Aug. 14
- Episode 3 streams on Aug. 21
- Episode 4 streams on Aug. 28
- Episode 5 streams on Sept. 4
- Episode 6 streams on Sept. 11
- Episode 7 streams on Sept. 18
- Episode 8 streams on Sept. 25
- Episode 9 streams on Oct. 2
- Episode 10 streams on Oct. 9
On Apple TV+, new episodes arrive first thing on the noted dates, so Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET (which is 11 p.m. on Tuesdays if you are in Central time). Will you be watching new episodes as soon as they stream online or save them for later? If it’s the latter, be sure to stay away from social media to avoid bumping into spoilers!