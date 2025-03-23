Who knew food and cooking could be so sexy? Yes, I'm talking about new Apple TV+ series Carême, as well as its magnetic lead actor Benjamin Voisin who is bringing all the charisma in the streamer's upcoming French drama based on the trailer!

Carême premieres Wednesday, April 30, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After its debut, the series will release one new episode weekly until the season finale on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. There's a total of 8 episodes. The French drama will be available globally where the streamer is available, and you can either watch it with English subtitles or dubbed. Check out what's in store in the trailer below!

As seen in the trailer, the story is revolved around the titular character, played by Voisin, who is known as the world's first celebrity chef. The character and show are based on the real-life Marie-Antoine Carême who became a famous chef, and really is known to be the first, during the Napolean era of French history. Carême's sole focus is to do his best in the kitchen, continue to impress with his food-centric presentations, and become known as "the most famous chef in the world," per the synopsis. Though ,politics may get in his way.

The video reveals that his talents, and most likely easy access to important people's dinners as he gains recognition, makes him perfect to be recruited by politicians for a job- a spy for France. With his poor means and hopes in rising in the culinary ranks, the main character "can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?" There's certainly a lot for him to think about!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The series, filmed in Paris, is created by Ian Kelly and Davide Serino, and directed by Martin Bourboulon. Joining Voisin to make up the cast are Jérémie Renier as 1st Prince of Benevento Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord; Lyna Khoudri as Henriette; Frank Molinaro as Napoleon; and Alice Da Luz.

The drama is based on the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef” by Kelly, who is co-creator on the project as mentioned above. It doesn't seem like the real-life figure was a spy, but he certainly had an influence in politics as he served as chef for important figures of the time including Talleyrand, Tsar Alexander I of Russia, and even George IV in Great Britain. This is definitely being added to my watch list!

