Are you a foodie? Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a must-watch!
By Sandy C.
If you love all things Harry Potter and are a foodie, you have to watch Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network. It’s the best of both worlds.
Last week, on Nov. 14, the premiere episode of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking premiered on Food Network. It is also available to stream on Max. The first episode is titled “Platform 9 ¾,” and it kicks off the magical competition. The show is hosted by twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps, who portray Fred and George Weasley in the iconic Harry Potter movie franchise. Serving as the judges, we have Jozef Youssef and Carla Hall.
The premiere episode is extra special as it features Bonnie Wright as a celebrity guest. Fans recognize Wright for her role as Ginny Weasley in the movies. If you missed the series premiere, be sure to go stream it now on Max. And know that there’s more where that came from!
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is set to feature a total of six episodes. First up, we got to explore Platform 9 ¾ in the kick off challenge. The upcoming challenges will take place in the following magical scene locations from the movies: Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Diagon Alley, The Forbidden Forest, Dumbledore’s Office, and The Great Hall. I don’t know about you, but I’m the most excited about Diagon Alley.
The Food Network series pairs bakers into teams. They do not know each other, but it’s easy to bond when you share a love of Harry Potter lore and, of course, baking. Make no mistake, though, just like all Hogwarts Houses, the teams are as competitive as can be! The competition is a lot of fun, this is in part thanks to James and Oliver. My only complain is that we don’t see James and Oliver as much as we would like, but perhaps that will change in upcoming episodes.
What I love the most is the imagination of these bakers! The creations are truly extraordinary! You’ll fall in love with the deliciously magical works of art. And we’re sure they are only going to get better as episodes go on.
Don’t miss Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking episode 2, “Gringotts Wizarding Bank,” on Thursday, Nov. 21 on Food Network and Max.