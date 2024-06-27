HBO's Harry Potter series updates: Cast, premiere date, synopsis and more!
By Sandy C.
It has been a long while since HBO announced it was working on a live-action Harry Potter series, yet we don't have a lot of information on how that's going. Finally, on June 26, some updates surfaced that had us running here to start a page for you and I to keep up with any news.
Since the first announcement from HBO about the upcoming Harry Potter series, we assumed production and the creatives behind the scenes were fast at work. So I was surprised to learn that the long-developing (since 2021) fantasy drama has only just recently found a writer and showrunner. I don't know why, but I assumed most of the work had already been done and was expecting to hear casting announcements. Well, turns out the series only just found two of the most important people on the team, the Hollywood Reporter shares.
Set to serve as the Harry Potter TV series writer and showrunner, we have Francesca Gardiner. If you don't know Gardiner by name, you have certainly heard about her work! The producer and writer's projects include His Dark Materials, The Man in the High Castle, and consulting producer for Succession and executive producer for Killing Eve. Needless to say, Gardiner knows what she is doing when it comes to sci-fi, action, and drama.
As for the director, this job has gone to Mark Mylod, who has The Menu, Game of Thrones, and Succession under his belt. It's safe to say, the untitled Harry Potter project is in very good hands. Described as a "faithful adaptation," the untitled Harry Potter project will follow the beloved characters from J.K. Rowling's beloved books to lead a new generation of fans.
Now, for the release date, we're not sure. The series has been in development since 2021, taking a lot longer than we anticipated. Then again, this is a huge project to tackle and a sensitive one as it has a massive fan following (and one that is not without its fair share of controversies). When the upcoming Harry Potter series premieres, it will do so on both HBO and Max, giving you two options on where to watch. Our best guess at a premiere date is mid to late 2026.