Avatar star to headline Netflix's next Harlan Coben series

The exciting news continues to pour in for the stars of James Cameron's Avatar film series. Just days after Zoe Saldaña won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Netflix movie Emilia Pérez, her Avatar costar Sam Worthington has some exciting Netflix news of his own. If you're a fan of Netflix's Harlan Coben shows, then you're going to love it!

On March 5, Deadline broke the news that Sam Worthington has officially boarded I Will Find You, the next thriller limited series based on a Harlan Coben book coming to Netflix. I Will Find You is one of the four Coben series still in the works on various streaming services, as Netflix drops two — Just One Look and Caught — this month. (Just One Look began streaming on March 5.)

Netflix ordered I Will Find You to series back in November 2024 as the first United States-based series out of the Coben-verse. The limited series will contain eight episodes and features Robert Hull as the showrunner and writer. Hull previously worked on shows such as Quantum Leap, God Friended Me, Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, Gotham, and Once Upon a Time.

Sam Worthington - 2024 GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards - Arrivals | Don Arnold/GettyImages

Sam Worthington joins Harlan Coben's I Will Find You series

I Will Find You centers on David Burroughs, who will be played by Sam Worthington, a father currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his son. It's a crime he didn't commit, but he's still serving time behind bars and punishing himself with guilt over his son's death. However, David receives a clue that his son could be alive, which prompts him to break out to find the truth.

It's a story similar to those of other Netflix limited series, including those from Coben, but it's going to be a thrilling ride we don't want to miss, especially with the star power now attached. This marks Worthington's first series with Netflix, though he most recently starred in the limited series Deadline Gallipoli (2015), Manhunt (2017), and Under the Banner of Heaven (2022).

While Coben's shows have been consistent blockbusters on Netflix, I Will Find You looks to be the biggest blockbuster yet. Netflix appears to be putting a lot of oomph behind this one, if Worthington's casting is any indication. I can't wait to find out who else will join Worthington in the cast of the series to make it even more of a must-watch on Netflix.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, I Will Find You begins filming in Canada on April 15 and wraps up filming on Aug. 29. Unfortunately, that doesn't really leave much room for the series to be released before the end of the year. But Netflix tends to love kicking off the year with a new series from Harlan Coben, so let's hope 2026 starts off on the right foot with this one!