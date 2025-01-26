Harlan Coben has become a key creator of Netflix shows, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon! Here’s a look at what other shows based on the author’s works are coming to the streamer.

Since 1990, Harlan Coben has become a bestselling author known for twisty crime thrillers and dramas that often involve exploring the secrets buried behind seemingly idyllic families and neighborhoods. That includes the Myron Bolitar series and scores of stand-alone novels.

Not surprisingly, there have been some adaptations of Coben’s works, such as Prime Video’s short-lived Shelter. However, in 2018, Coben signed a deal with Netflix which has since produced eight limited series based on his various novels. The latest, Missing You, debuted on January 1, 2025.

However, that’s far from the last project coming to the streamer. Here’s 6 Harlan Coben shows that are in the works and coming to Netflix (and actually one of them is in the works at Prime Video!).

Caught

The first Coben work adapted from South America, upcoming miniseries, Caught, has been filming in Argentina and is expected to hit the steamer sometime later in 2025. It will star Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, and Alberto Ammann in a tale that promises some thrills and romance.

Villamil plays Ema Garay, a reporter who catches crooks in Barlioche City. She meets a social worker who ends up being the main suspect in her investigation into the vanishing of a teenage girl.

As she wonders if this man is guilty while wrestling with her feelings for him, Ema also has to explore her own past. It looks to showcase how Coben’s particular brand of thriller can work in any country and should be a great addition when it's released later this year.

James Nesbitt as Calligan in Missing You

Run Away

The cast is coming together for this new Coben show, which is about to begin production in the United Kingdom. Variety reports a top cast that includes Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill. That’s one high-powered cast to fit the storyline.

Run Away stars Nesbitt as a man who finds his long-missing daughter, now a drug addict, in a park. The synopsis indicates he gets into a fight with her dealer that ends in a twist that thrusts him into the London underworld. Like other Coben stories, it sounds like it tackles family secrets amid the larger mystery. The cast alone guarantees this should be a good watch when it streams on Netflix in late 2025 or early 2026.

I Will Find You

Ordered in November 2024, I Will Find You will be produced by Coben, Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien and John Weber. The plotline sounds like a mix of The Fugitive and Prison Break as a father is serving a life sentence for the murder of his son, which he’s always claimed to be innocent of. When he finds evidence his son might be alive, he breaks out of jail to find the truth.

There’s no word on casting yet or when production might begin. However, the plotline is perfect for Coben and promises that when this show eventually makes its way to Netflix, it’ll be a thrilling series with more excitement than a typical Coben novel.

Sam Claflin (Billy)

Lazarus

Shifting from Netflix, Prime Video has ordered this series, which will be notable as an originally scripted show from Coben and Danny Brockelhurst. Sam Claflin has been cast as a man who returns home following his father’s suicide only to be receive odd visions and experiences he can’t explain. That leads him to explore the mysteries of his dad’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Bill Nighy and Alexandra Roach have also been cast as Claflin’s father and sister, respectively in Lazarus. Production is underway, so this may be coming to Prime Video by late 2025. It’s going to be interesting both as a non-Netflix show and an original Coben script to show how he can provide original content for a streamer.

Just One Look

Getting back to Netflix, there are plans to adapt Coben’s 2004 novel, Just One Look. The story focuses on a housewife who finds a photograph of her husband from 20 years earlier that she doesn’t recognize. When her husband suddenly vanishes, her search for answers uncovers his dark past and a deadly killer.

This would actually be the second adaptation as the book was made into a French miniseries in 2017. Coben said the production was underway in early 2024 as a Polish-language series. That’s all we know for now, but keep an eye out as the show may be a Netflix drop later in 2025.

A Myron Bolitar series

While Shelter may have failed at Prime Video, there may be a chance Netflix goes through with a planned series based on Coben’s most famous character. Myron Bolitar is a former basketball player turned agent and lawyer. While helping clients and friends, he finds himself involved in mysteries and soon plays detective to solve them.

A TV show based on the character could be successful as it can play as a sports, mystery and legal drama all at once. There are also reports of a spinoff movie based on Bolitar’s best friend, eccentric millionaire Winston “Win” Horne Lockwood III. So far, this is just in the planning stages, as nothing new has been announced since 2022. But with the success of shows like Cross, a series expanding on Bolitar’s fame is only logical for Netflix.