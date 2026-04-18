Beef and the 10 best anthology shows exclusive to Netflix

There are two types of anthology shows: Those with original plots and new collections of characters for every respective episode, and those that shift per season. Producing several instances of both, Netflix has become the go-to spot for anthologies, a hot bed for shows with more uncommon structures.

These are the ten best anthology shows that are Netflix exclusives, ranked.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Courtesy Netflix

10. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

With his trademark style of dark-fantasy storytelling, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro produced and introduced Cabinet of Curiosities, all eight episodes of which came out in 2022. Each are spooky in their own right thanks to respective teams of world-class filmmakers, and what makes Cabinet of Curiosities all the more appealing would be the star-studded cast.

Names such as Tim Blake Nelson, Rupert Grint, Glynn Turman, and F. Murray Abraham make their respective appearances in Cabinet of Curiosities, which should undoubtedly go down among the finest Netflix exclusives, whether looking at the horror genre or the idea of anthologies.

Slasher _ Season 4, Episode 5 - Photo Credit: Cole Burston/Shudder

9. Slasher

Expert cinematography and a cerebral style of storytelling set Slasher apart from most of its horror counterparts. Some juggernauts of the genre are also attached to the series, with such figures as David Cronenberg appearing among the cast. There are also Katie McGrath and Brandon Lee McLaren with their respectively valiant efforts, and that's only scratching the surface of appurtenant names.

Each of those performers worked on several episodes, with Slasher following a new cast of characters per every season. The stories are all classified as part of the "Slasher" subgenre of horror films, and most of them succeed in producing scary moments. Well worth a watch for those who want some frights.

8. Tomorrow & I

The underrated Thai show Tomorrow & I is the shortest on the list, consisting of just four episodes, but here's the thing: Each of them is over an hour, with some even reaching motion-picture lengths. All four episodes were released exclusively to Netflix in 2024, and each of them incorporates elements of science fiction.

Though widely unknown by international audiences, Tomorrow & I is consistently impressive, easily among the finest anthologies that Netflix has to offer. Here's hoping it accrues more of a following throughout the subsequent years.

7. Bloodride

Produced and filmed in Norway, the horror series Bloodride (2020) has perhaps the most interesting premise out of all the Netflix anthologies. Here's the gist: A bus driver traverses a dark Scandinavian terrain during a decent rainfall, this being the framing device for the show's individual plots.

As passengers exit the bus, the audience follows them on a given journey, each of which amounts to a far greater whole both thematically and narratively. Genius stuff, with Bloodride going down among the finest Netflix anthology shows despite its paucity of name value.

6. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Consisting of twelve episodes that are either twenty-four or twenty-five minutes long, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (2023)...

With some of the wittiest dialogue you're ever likely to hear—or in this case read, for English-speaking viewers—Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre should also be known as one of the finest animated shows that's ever been exclusive to Netflix.

It's a Japanese production, one that was created by the titular Junji Ito, and helping him co-write the scripts was Kaoru Sawada. Directing each of the show's twelve episodes was Shinobu Tagashira, each of these names helping Japanese Tales of the Macabre achieve a technical mastery that warrants a spot on the list.

5. Til Death Do Us Part

Another show on the list without English-language dialogue, Til Death Do Us Part is a Taiwanese thriller that truly engages the idea of anthologies in how distinct its episodes are while still managing to create a seemingly greater whole.

One episode of Til Death Do Us Part is filmed in black and white, while another incorporates sci-fi elements thanks to a time loop device. Brilliant stuff, and none of this even touched on the efforts of the cast. Few of their names are likely to ring any major bells, but rest assured: Everyone performs to perfection in this Taiwanese anthology.

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR (L to R) HENRY THOMAS as HENRY WINGRAVE in episode 106 of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR Cr. EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX © 2020

4. The Haunting

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting kicked off with The Haunting of Hill House as it came out exclusive to Netflix in 2018. After that was The Haunting at Bly Manor from 2020, these seasons being adapted from stories by Shirley Jackson and Henry James, respectively.

Featuring the same cast across both seasons, The Haunting sets itself apart with regard to anthology structures, and a mastery of storytelling from the aforementioned Flanagan renders this Netflix exclusive an essential modern show.

Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin in episode 201 of Beef

3. Beef

Its second season just recently coming out, Beef is the newest anthology show that Netflix has to offer, with each season revolving around a "beef" between two parties. In the first season, these adversaries were played by Steven Yeung and Ali Wong, while four people star in the show's second season: Oscar Isaac, Carrie Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, and Charles Melton.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, both of these star-studded seasons were widely revered by critics for their biting humor and world-class performances. This solidified itself among the higher-quality Netflix exclusives with its first season alone, and season two is more than enough to warrant a spot on the list.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

2. Love, Death & Robots

Some of the industry's most acclaimed writers and directors have worked on Love, Death & Robots, from J.T. Petty and Jennifer Yuh Nelson to David Fincher and Tim Miller. The lattermost name is also credited as showrunner, conceiving the idea of this wonderful animated series when deciding to remake Heavy Metal, a movie from the eighties.

Development hell ensued for their intended motion picture, as Miller and Fincher just couldn't find a studio willing to dish out the funds. Once the Deadpool franchise garnered Miller some popularity, the duo decided on striking a deal with Netflix, and from there, it was off to the races of critical acclaim.

Their show is so far comprised of four wonderful seasons, and while the future of Love, Death & Robots is currently unclear, it's solidified among the finest of all the Netflix anthologies.

Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7

1. Black Mirror

Cultural phenomenons such as Black Mirror have become commonplace within the Netflix library, this particular anthology consisting of seven seasons. That's by far the longest-running anthology that Netflix has to offer, and most will agree that it's also the best.

Each of the Black Mirror episodes is essentially a motion picture in both runtime and production value, and save for a few in seasons five and six, each of them has resonated across the board of reception.

There's been merchandise, fan art, and endless awards attributed to this famous Netflix anthology, and justifiably so. It will forever remain a top-notch exclusive for the famous streaming service and is equivalent to The Twilight Zone in its overall cultural impact.