BEEF season 2 adds two new stars to the cast: Everything we know about the upcoming drama
By Sandy C.
Work on the second season of BEEF on Netflix is underway as TV Line reports two actors have joined the cast. Here’s who you’ll see in the upcoming seasons, as well as everything we know about BEEF season 2 so far.
As I’m sure you know by now, Netflix is known to spare no expense! Simply put, if Netflix wants it, they’ll get it – name your price! This is why we aren’t very surprised about the two stars who the streaming giant has added to the season 2 cast of BEEF. We’re talking about Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, great talents who are sure to bring their all to any role they tackle.
TV Line broke the news earlier this week that Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan join the previously announced cast, which includes Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. BEEF season 2 is certainly shaping up to be a success, wouldn’t you say?
If you recall, the first season of the series starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The season was nominated for numerous Emmy Awards, winning eight of them. BEEF season 1 was also recognized by the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and others.
Oct. 23 update: Deadline reports that Youn Yuh-jung to the season 2 cast.
Now, one thing to love about BEEF is that this is an anthology series. That said, the upcoming second season is going to feature a different cast and follow another story. If you haven’t watched the first season, what are you waiting for? You are missing out! Since this is an anthology series, you can watch the series whenever you’d like.
BEEF season 2 will include a total of eight episodes. The source also shares that the highly anticipated season will follow a young couple after they witness a fight between their boss and his wife. As TV Line reports, this fight ends up “triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”