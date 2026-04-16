Beef season 2 episode 1 recap: Josh and Lindsay’s intense argument and Ashley’s plan

Beef is finally back! The highly anticipated second season of the popular anthology series is now streaming on Netflix, and fans have eight episodes to watch and enjoy.

While the first installment focused on a chaotic road rage incident that escalated into a deeply personal feud between two strangers, Beef season 2 takes a new direction with an original story, fresh characters, and a completely different type of conflict.

The new season’s conflict takes place at an elite country club. At the center of the story are two couples whose lives become increasingly entangled. One is a polished, affluent couple whose marriage is already strained beneath the surface. The other is a younger Gen Z couple working at the same country club. They're newly engaged.

After the younger couple witnesses a tense altercation between the other couple, they suddenly find themselves holding onto a secret that could shift the balance of power within the club’s tightly controlled social hierarchy. With the entire second installment of Beef now available to stream on Netflix, we decided to share extensive episode recaps. Of course, we've started off with episode 1. That said, follow along if you want a deeper breakdown!

Major spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 1!

(L to R) Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in episode 201 of Beef | Netflix

Austin and Ashley stumble upon a tense, private confrontation

The first episode opens at a fundraiser event that the country club has thrown. It's hosted by the older couple. The older couple's names are Josh and Lindsay. Josh works as the general manager of the country club, which we learn is named Monte Vista Point. Meanwhile, the younger couple, Austin and Ashley, are working the event.

Once the event is over, Josh and Lindsay wish the guests goodbye before heading home. As they drive back to their house, it's obvious they're having marital problems. Lindsay even makes a comment to Josh about how he forgot her birthday in the past.

Back at the country club, Austin and Ashley share an intimate moment before they're interrupted by one of the club's employees. She tells them they need to make sure the place is spotless because the new owner will be arriving from South Korea tomorrow. She also hands over Josh's wallet to Austin and Ashley and tells them to return it.

The episode then takes us to Josh and Lindsay's luxurious house. While inside, the older couple argues about multiple things. Apparently, they had plans to turn part of their big house into a bed-and-breakfast. However, there hasn't been any real progress for years. During their argument, we also learn that they haven't been physically intimate in almost a year and that Lindsay resents Josh for giving him her entire inheritance to care for his sick mom.

As their argument turns into a physical altercation, this is when Austin and Ashley pull up to their residence. They knock on their front door, but decide to head to their shed when they hear loud noises coming from there. When they walk up to the shed's window, they witness Josh seemingly about to swing at Lindsay with a golf club. Ashley is already recording from her phone when she walks up to the window.

Josh and Lindsay notice Austin and Ashley standing outside when their dog starts barking. Frightened, Ashley and Austin then run to their car and drive away. While heading back home, Austin tells Ashley that the best thing for them to do is to call the cops. Ashley, however, prefers that they don't say anything. She's scared because she works full-time at the club with Josh and Lindsay, while Austin only works part-time. She doesn't want any problems. Austin ultimately respects her wishes.

Meanwhile, Josh and Lindsay talk about what just happened while in the shed. As they pick up trash, they talk about how their argument got a "little" out of hand. It's obvious that they're nervous about Austin and Ashley telling people about what they saw, but they try to play it off as if they're not worried.

The new owner arrives at Monte Vista Point

The next morning, Josh gathers the country club's employees together to remind them that the new owner will be arriving soon. During his speech, he constantly stares at Ashley. This makes her nervous. She thinks Josh is targeting her, so she texts Austin throughout the meeting. Meanwhile, Austin is at home. He's preparing for his personal training session with his client over Zoom, but they end up canceling.

Austin then looks at the video footage on his phone that Ashley took of Josh and Lindsay's argument the night before. Afterward, he heads over to their house to speak with Lindsay. He tries to tell Lindsay that he and Ashley are there for her and will help her report what happened to the cops, but Lindsay rejects the offer outright. She even makes a comment about how couples argue all the time and that it's normal. She tells Austin that couples who never argue are the ones who have something to hide. This messes with Austin's head because he and Ashley never argue.

Back at the country club, Josh intimidates Ashley on the golf course. He basically threatens to fire her if she doesn't keep her mouth shut about what she saw the previous night. As expected, a nervous Ashley agrees to stay silent. Later on, she's shown doing her job duties when she experiences a sharp pain in her abdominal area. She even throws up. The episode then cuts to the new owner arriving at Monte Vista Point.

Her name is Chairwoman Park, and she arrives with her personal translator, Eunice. As Lindsay shows her the renovations she has made to the property, Chairwoman Park pretty much rejects every single one. She even tells Josh and Lindsay that she wants someone else to come in and redo everything. Later on, Josh tries to comfort Lindsay and tells her that she'll get another interior design job quickly. He also explains to her that he has to be on his best behavior because Chairwoman Park has yet to extend his general manager contract at the club.

Elsewhere at the hospital, Ashley learns from the doctor that she has an ovarian cyst that she needs to eventually get surgically removed. What's even worse is that having it might make getting pregnant difficult for her. This bad news leaves her in shock. Ashley tries to tell her dad the news over FaceTime, but she's unable to because he's distracted and has company over at his house.

Back at the country club, Lindsay walks by the tennis court and notices the young new tennis instructor watching her from afar. She smirks back at him. Meanwhile, Josh talks to one of the club's members (Troy) elsewhere about his contract extension. Although Troy is a member, he seems to be someone that Josh is close to. Troy promises Josh that if Chairwoman Park doesn't extend his contract at the club, then he'll rally the other members together and they'll put together a petition on his behalf. Josh then thanks Troy for his help.

Ashley comes up with a plan

Later on, Ashley and Austin sleep together at their house. However, Ashley is distracted by what she just learned about her health. Afterward, she tells Austin about the ovarian cyst and how it might affect their chances of having a baby in the future. She then expresses her frustrations about everything before taking out her phone and watching the video footage of Josh and Lindsay's argument.

Meanwhile, Lindsay and Josh are back at their own house. While Josh is off in his shed pleasuring himself, Lindsay goes through the various apps on her phone. She sends flirty texts to Woosh, the new tennis instructor at the country club. He even offers to give her a free tennis lesson for her company. During this scene, we also learn that Lindsay has been texting other men. One of those men is her ex-boyfriend, Desmond, who is of British royalty.

The first episode ultimately comes to an end with Ashley and Austin showing up on Josh and Lindsay's doorstep with cookies. They awkwardly greet them, and then Josh and Lindsay return the greeting. Uh oh! It doesn’t look like Ashley and Austin are there just to be polite. Something about their visit feels calculated, like they have an ulterior motive. I guess we'll have to move on to episode 2 to see what happens next!

All eight episodes of Beef season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.