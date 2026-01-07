Netflix announces the release date for Beef season 2 (along with some season details)

There is more to come from Netflix’s successful and hilarious thriller, Beef. After the attraction of the first season, it wasn’t surprising to learn that Beef season 2 would happen, but we had a wait on our hands. Well, now there is finally some good news.

Beef season 2 now has a release date. On top of that, we have some details of the season, and yes, this is becoming an anthology series.

Beef. Ali Wong as Amy in episode 106 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Beef season 2 release date

Netflix has confirmed that Beef season 2 will release on Thursday, April 16. We’re expecting a binge-release, as is the norm for Netflix shows. It’s really only the reality shows like Love Is Blind that get a weekly-style release format.

In some good news, all episodes are likely dropping at once. Netflix has started to get into a habit of a part 1 and part 2 schedule with some of the biggest shows, such as Bridgerton, which has some episodes of season 4 coming in January and the other half in February. There is no word on that happening to Beef, which makes sense as it’s not as highly anticipated as the likes of Bridgerton (or Stranger Things and Outer Banks, which have also had a similar release).

There will be eight episodes to the season, but those eight episodes are only 30 minutes long, so it’s going to feel like a fast season when it does arrive. It’s another reason we’re thankful for one long binge-watch.

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 110 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

What to expect on Beef season 2

The second season will bring us a different set of characters and story from the first season, turning the series into an anthology. However, there’s not a full change of pace behind the scenes, as Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will remain as Eps on the series.

Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will star on Beef season 2, playing a young couple working at a country club. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are the boss and wife of the country club, and the young couple witnesses an alarming fight between the two of them that leads to a wild ride for all.

We’ve been teased with “chess moves of favors and coercion” within the world of the elitist country club. The owner of that club is a Korean billionaire, although there are no details as to who that is and what to really expect from them.

It's a far cry from the first season, which saw two complete strangers find themselves in a life-and-death situation all over a road-rage incident in a parking lot.

Beef season 2 debuts on Thursday, April 16 on Netflix.