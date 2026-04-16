Beef season 2 episode 3 recap: Chairwoman Park discovers Josh’s embezzlement

Spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 3!

The second episode of Beef season 2 saw Ashley and Austin blackmail Josh and Lindsay with the video footage of their fight. In addition, Josh decided to devise a plan to scam the country club by secretly siphoning money from it. But the most shocking part of the episode came at the very end when Chairwoman Park learns that her husband, Dr. Kim, has accidentally killed a patient during surgery at the Trochos clinic in South Korea.

How will the new country club owner deal with this tricky situation? Let's move on to episode 3 to see how the story continues in Beef season 2!

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin in episode 203 of Beef | Netflix

Chairwoman Park finds herself in troubling waters

The third episode opens in Seoul, South Korea, at Trochos clinic. Dr. Kim speaks with Chairwoman Park over the phone about how to handle the accidental death situation. Chairwoman Park tells him that they'll blame the death on the patient having a pre-existing health condition. She also tells Dr. Kim that she'll be flying over soon to discuss the matter with their Chief Council.

While Chairwoman Park wanted all remaining surgeries at the clinic canceled, the staff reminded her that it would look suspicious on their part. That said, they decide to continue operating as usual for now while taking extra care. Once the opening credits wrap up, we're then taken back to America.

Austin carries out a physical therapy session with Eunice at Chairwoman Park's house, and things get quite steamy between the two. Remember, the session was supposed to be for Chairwoman Park to see whether Austin was a good fit as a physical therapist for the country club. However, she ended up handing it off to Eunice after learning about her husband's situation. Elsewhere, Josh and Lindsay share a quiet moment of pillow talk in Josh’s shed after sleeping together.

They're finally in a good place in their relationship after Josh revealed his scamming plan to Lindsay. During their conversation, they come up with the idea to convert their barn into a concert stage. Then, their plan would be to hire music acts to perform there. It would basically be a form of entertainment for their bed-and-breakfast, which they plan to launch. Josh tells Lindsay that he'll just submit a few more invoices in his late mother's name every week to cover the costs.

Back at Austin and Ashley’s house, Austin finally arrives and behaves oddly. Ashley asks how his session with Chairwoman Park went, but Austin responds vaguely and avoids giving any clear details. She then suggests they try getting closer to Eunice so they can find out whether Chairwoman Park thought he was a good fit. However, a visibly uneasy Austin quickly shuts the idea down, insisting the session went fine and that there’s no need to dig for any additional information.

He then quickly changes the subject and tells Ashley he'll help her look over the invoices she forgot to mail. He discovers what he thinks is a typo on the invoice for "Marta Diaz." Yes, this is the same fraudulent invoice that Josh created under his mother's name. Ashley, however, ignores Austin and instead tells him that she'll set up a lunch date with Eunice anyway. Of course, the lunch date ends up awkward. Austin is very nervous at first about talking to Eunice after their session, but they start to connect when they discuss their Korean backgrounds. Meanwhile, Ashley feels left out.

Later on, Austin behaves weirdly towards Ashley again. Before going to sleep, he tells her that she needs to get his fraudulent physical therapist license back from Josh's office because he doesn't feel comfortable lying about his credentials. While she does that, he plans on rescinding his application.

Back at Josh and Lindsay's house, the couple decides that they'll try for a baby again. However, Josh seems hesitant at first. He then receives a text message from Troy, who invites him to his friends' bed-and-breakfast that they recently launched. What's similar about their bed-and-breakfast is that they have live entertainment. Josh and Lindsay then decide that they'll go for one night to seek out the competition. What they end up discovering after going is that launching a bed-and-breakfast isn't going to be easy.

Meanwhile, Chairwoman Park has to figure out a way to bribe the Trochos medical staff and pay off whoever to keep Dr. Kim's scandal under wraps.

Chairwoman Park uncovers Josh’s embezzlement

Austin finally heads to Chairwoman Park's home to talk to Eunice about withdrawing his application for the physical therapist position. During their conversation, he brings up something he noticed while looking over the country club's invoices the other night. Austin tells Eunice that he noticed that a significant amount of money was being paid to a person named Marta Diaz for her services at the club, and that they can find a way to cut those costs.

Eunice agrees and then asks Austin to send over the invoices so she can share them with Chairwoman Park. During this scene, there's some obvious sexual/romantic tension going on between the two. Of course, this isn't good because Austin is with Ashley. Meanwhile, Ashley is at the country club to get Austin's fraudulent license back.

Back in South Korea, Chairwoman Park talks with her Chief Counsel about the invoices Eunice sent over. They discover that Josh has been authorizing multiple payments of $4,999 from the club into his mother's account. Uh oh! This can't be good. Chairwoman Park then speaks with her husband and informs him that she has found a way to handle the accidental death situation.

Back in America, Josh tells Lindsay that he's just received a text from Chairwoman Park about meeting on a video call to discuss his contract extension. They both agree that he should accept the extension so they can continue submitting more invoices and keep the money flowing in. However, they weren’t expecting Josh to get on the call and for Chairwoman Park to reveal that she is aware he has been embezzling money from the club.

Josh immediately starts apologizing and tells her that he'll give her the money back. However, Chairwoman Park reacts differently than he expected. Instead of firing him, she lets him stay on as a general manager. That's strange! Later that night, Ashley returns home to find Austin in a really good mood. He tells her that he has a good feeling about the physical therapist position. However, this throws Ashley off because he had just told her to get his fraudulent license back.

The next morning at the country club, the employees gather together for a big announcement. Eunice announces that the gym is being revamped into a wellness center and that Austin will be its full-time physical therapist. While Ashley is surprised by Austin getting the job, she is even more thrown off by the way Austin is staring at Eunice with heart eyes.

Later on, Josh is shown in his office signing off on invoices to people with Korean names. What's surprising is that they're all being paid $4,999 for their services at the club. Wait! Could this be something of Chairwoman Park's doing? Could this be how she is paying off people who know about the accidental death? It seems that way!

The third episode ultimately comes to a close with Austin admitting to Ashley on their way home that he is attracted to Eunice. Shocked by his confession, Ashley suddenly opens the car door and jumps out. She gets to her feet and quickly walks through the woods in distress before slipping and tumbling into a body of water.

Beef season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.