Beef season 2 episode 4 recap: Ashley reaches her breaking point

Spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 4!

The third episode of Beef season 2 left off on a shocking note. After Austin tells Ashley that he is attracted to Eunice, Ashley takes it hard and does the unthinkable. She opens her car door while the vehicle is still moving and jumps out in a panic. She then stumbles through the nearby woods in distress before losing her footing and falling into a body of water.

Will she be okay? Another important thing that happened in episode 3 was Chairwoman Park discovering Josh's embezzlement scheme. Instead of firing him right away, she decided to extend his general manager contract at the club. Why? That's something that's not been revealed yet, but it appears it might have something to do with her wanting to keep Josh close and under control while quietly using the situation to her advantage behind the scenes.

Now, let's move right along to the fourth episode titled "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort."

Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in episode 203 of Beef | Netflix

Ashley receives bad news

Episode 4 takes place primarily in a hospital. After Ashley falls into the water, Austin manages to save her and take her to the ER. However, her experience there doesn't go great at all. While Austin checks her in, Ashley uses his phone to text her dad. She doesn't even get the chance to tell him what's currently going on because he blows her off by saying he's at a basketball game. Ashley then hovers over her mother's phone number, but decides not to call her. So, it appears she doesn't have the best relationship with her parents.

Once Austin finishes checking Ashley in, he returns to her and informs her that her health insurance won't cover her hospital visit or any medical bills that may come from her treatment. This is shocking to Ashley because she thought all she needed was health insurance and that everything would be covered. As she starts spinning out, Austin then offers to get her a Gatorade from a nearby vending machine.

While he's doing that, Ashley reads over his text messages since Eunice just texted him. She hopes to get intel on if he's been cheating, but Eunice doesn't text back anything revealing. As Austin makes his way back, Ashley quickly shoots Eunice a text saying not to continue texting the number since Ashley is in the ER. She then deletes the messages she sent her before going to the "recently deleted" section and deleting their entire text thread.

Austin finally makes his way over and hands Ashley a yellow Gatorade before picking up his phone. He looks through his text messages and notices that Eunice sent him a text of the praying hands emoji. He tells Ashley about the message, who looks at him with a nervous expression. He then looks at her injury. Apparently, her knee is swollen after the fall.

As they wait for the doctor to bring them to the back, Austin and Ashley notice Josh exiting the elevator. He walks over and tells them that he learned from Chairwoman Park that Ashley was in the hospital. Although Ashley realizes Chairwoman Park likely found out about her hospital visit because of the message she sent Eunice, she pretends like she has no idea and even asks Austin if he might have told Eunice.

Austin immediately tells her he didn't, but finds it suspicious. He walks away and checks his text messages and his "recently deleted" section on his phone, but is unable to find anything. Meanwhile, Josh tries to convince Ashley to delete the backup videos of his fight with Lindsay. In exchange, he tells her he'll help her get seen by a top doctor. However, their conversation gets heated and Ashley basically tells him she doesn't need his help. Josh then leaves the hospital.

Austin returns to his seat to find Josh gone and Ashley in a sour mood. As Ashley begins to stand up from her seat, she experiences a sharp pain in her abdominal area. Oh no! It appears she's having an ovarian torsion. They try to get help, but none of the medical staff takes her seriously. It's not until Ashley passes out on the ground that the nurses rush in and take her to the back.

The nurses can't find anything wrong with her at first, but then she experiences immense pain in her abdominal area again. She's immediately taken in for surgery. Meanwhile, Austin learns from a phone call with Eunice that Ashley was texting her from his phone. Now, he doesn't know if he can trust her anymore. Once the surgery is finished, Ashley wakes up to learn from Austin that the surgery was successful and that she'll still be able to have kids.

But shortly after, she finds out that she was imagining this conversation. She wakes up again in the hospital, but this time it's real. Austin tells her that the doctors had to remove her ovary during surgery. All Ashley is able to do is stare at him in disbelief. Suddenly, the hospital's owner walks into the room. He was sent by Josh. He tells Ashley that he'll get her discharge papers ready.

Ashley gets revenge on Josh and Lindsay

After being sent home, Ashley remains in a fragile physical and emotional state. However, what really sends her over is a text message from Josh. He sends her a text saying, "I heard you met David. You're welcome." David was the hospital's owner. Josh's text makes her mad instantly, and she sets her revenge mission in motion.

What does Ashley do, you ask? Well, she heads on over to Josh and Lindsay's place and waits for them both to leave. She then walks into their house, messes with their things, and then puts some of her menstrual blood in their orange juice in the fridge. Before leaving, she also snaps photos of some of the country club's invoices that she found in Josh's bag.

As Ashley quickly leaves the house, she's unaware that she left the door cracked. Josh and Lindsay's dog, Burberry, then squeezes through and escapes. Uh oh! This is where the fourth episode wraps up.

Beef season 2 can be streamed on Netflix right now.