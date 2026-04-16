Beef season 2 episode 5 recap: Josh and Lindsay lose a loved one

Spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 5!

The fourth episode of Beef season 2 mainly focused on Ashley and Austin at the hospital. Due to an intense ovarian torsion, Ashley had to undergo emergency surgery and ended up losing one of her ovaries.

But the most shocking part of episode 4 happened at the very end, when Ashley sneaked into Josh and Lindsay's house and messed with their things before leaving. In her rush to get out, she accidentally left the door slightly open, allowing Burberry to escape. Josh and Lindsay definitely aren't going to be happy when they realize what’s happened. Now, let's continue on to the fifth episode to see how everything unfolds.

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin in episode 202 of Beef | Netflix

Josh and Lindsay discover that Burberry is missing

The fifth episode opens with Josh at home. As Josh talks on the phone, he pours a glass of orange juice. Yes, this is the same orange juice that Ashley contaminated with her menstrual blood in the previous episode.

Just as he's about to drink it, Lindsay walks through the door. She makes a comment about how he should stop drinking orange juice because it's full of sugar. Josh then asks her where Burberry is. Lindsay responds by telling Josh that the dog was supposed to be with him. They both look to their back door and notice it's slightly open. Now, they know Burberry has somehow escaped.

While Lindsay calls out to Burberry with his favorite toy outside, Josh asks their neighbor if he can check their security footage. Sadly, Burberry is not shown anywhere in the footage. However, the neighbor does mention to Josh that they saw a small green car passing by the other day. Of course, viewers know that's Ashley's car.

Josh and Lindsay then take a drive down the street, calling out Burberry's name. Suddenly, Lindsay receives a call from a local animal shelter. They claim that they might have found Burberry, so Josh and Lindsay head there. However, the shelter ends up having another dog of the same breed instead. Josh and Lindsay notice this right away. As they get ready to leave, the staff member convinces them to bring the other dog home temporarily.

Back at home, Josh and Lindsay get into a heated argument over who left the back door open among other things. As the argument escalates, Josh decides to leave the house and return to work. At the country club, Troy notices that Josh seems out of it. He then offers to take him on his private jet for a change of scenery and to help him clear his head. He takes him to his chalet in Utah, where he's throwing a party.

Meanwhile, Lindsay visits an associate’s business and drops off flyers for her missing dog. However, she notices that the shop owner throws them in the trash shortly after she leaves.

Ashley helps Lindsay search for Burberry

While posting up fliers, Lindsay notices Ashley and Austin talking to someone nearby about Burberry. She approaches them and asks what they're doing. Ashley responds by telling Lindsay that they saw one of her posters and wanted to help. Remember, Ashley had no idea Burberry escaped the day she snuck into their house. As she now listens to an emotional Lindsay talk about the dog, she struggles to maintain her composure. She then offers to help her search for Burberry, while Austin returns to work.

As they look for Burberry, Ashley and Lindsay grow closer. Ashley opens up about her recent surgery and compliments Lindsay on her looks. She even tells her that Josh doesn't deserve her after Lindsay opens up about their marital problems. Since it's getting late, Lindsay then tells Ashley that she's going to order her an Uber while she continues the search.

Elsewhere, Josh and Troy head back to California on a private jet. During this scene, we learn that Troy thinks that Josh is having an affair with Ashley. Josh tries to tell him that there’s nothing going on between them, but Troy ignores him. However, he does tell Josh that Lindsay is good for him.

The episode then cuts to Lindsay searching through the woods when she suddenly hears Burberry whimpering nearby. Following the sound, she discovers a coyote carrying the dog in its mouth. Acting quickly, she then throws something at the animal and rushes over. As Burberry limps away, Lindsay grabs the coyote and slams it to the ground. She then rushes over to Burberry and takes him to the vet. Josh meets her there.

As they wait for Burberry to get out of surgery, an emotional Lindsay tells Josh that they need a divorce. Although it hurts, Josh agrees. The doctor then walks over and tells them that Burberry didn't make it. The fifth episode ultimately comes to a close with Josh and Lindsay back at home. Josh takes out the contaminated pitcher of orange juice from the fridge and drinks from it, while Lindsay walks off to somewhere in the house.

The complete second season of Beef is now streaming on Netflix.