Beef season 2 episode 6 recap: Chairwoman Park gets rid of Woosh

Major spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 6.

The fifth episode of Beef season 2 was really emotional! It was mostly about Josh and Lindsay trying to figure out Burberry's whereabouts after he escaped from their house. At the end of the episode, Lindsay ends up finding the dachshund in the woods. A coyote has him in its grasp, forcing Lindsay to act fast as she fights to scare it off and save Burberry.

However, the dog doesn't end up making it out of surgery. The episode then came to a close with Josh and Lindsay deciding to get a divorce. So, where does episode 6 pick up after such a devastating turn of events? Find out by following along with our recap of the sixth episode below!

Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park in episode 202 of Beef | Netflix

Josh and Lindsay work through their divorce

Episode 6 picks up one month after the events of episode 5. Chairwoman Park meets with her chief counsel to discuss the fallout from the accidental death of a patient at Trochos. Her counsel informs her that the police are beginning to ask questions, and although they’ve bribed medical staff and others aware of the incident to remain silent, he tells her that the authorities will soon be contacting Eunice and Woosh as well.

At first, this wasn't a concern since Eunice and Woosh had no idea what had happened. However, the chief counsel tells Chairwoman Park that they might start looking into the ongoing payments out of the club once the authorities reach out. Now, it's been confirmed that the invoices Josh has been signing off on at the country club are for Trochos employees. That's why they were all directed to people with Korean names. Chairwoman Park has been paying them to stay quiet about the incident at the clinic, and doing so through the club.

With the police keeping a close watch on them, the chief counsel tells Chairwoman Park that they need to find a way to establish a legitimate cash flow between Monte Vista Point and Trochos. What they decide on is medical tourism packages that they can sell through the country club.

After the opening credits wrap up, the episode then cuts to Josh and Lindsay's house. The couple is going over divorce paperwork. They agree to sell their house and divide the proceeds equally between them. In addition, Josh will be the sole owner of the new dachshund they got from the animal shelter.

Lindsay asks Josh whether Chairwoman Park has approved his contract extension with the club, and he responds that it's still in the works. Lindsay then looks at Josh with skepticism before telling him that he had better not screw her over. Josh replies that he won't. Meanwhile, at Ashley and Austin's house, Austin tries to calm down Ashley. Ashley is spiraling because of all the hospital bills they can't pay.

After Austin reassures her that things will work themselves out, Ashley then asks him for his phone to check his text messages. Apparently, they set up a system in which she can check his phone daily to see what messages he sends to Eunice. Ashley doesn't trust Austin anymore after he said he's attracted to Eunice, so this is his way of earning her trust back.

The episode then cuts to the tennis pro shop at the Monte Vista Point Country Club. Josh gathers the employees and club members to announce that the club will now sell Trochos products. Club members can also now sign up for procedures at the Trochos clinic in South Korea with any employee. If the employee makes a sale, they're entitled to a 10% commission.

Elsewhere, Lindsay attends a kid's birthday party to speak with an old friend who's a lawyer. She wants to know if Josh's future income from his contract extension will legally count as something they both benefit from, or if it will belong only to him once the divorce is finalized. She believes she should get some money back since she helped Josh get the contract extension in the first place. However, she is unable to get a clear answer from her friend.

Josh later learns from some of the club members that Lindsay's been talking to a divorce lawyer and that she even brought up the incriminating video of their fight. Uh oh! It looks like this divorce is getting messy.

Lindsay and Josh grow closer with Ashley and Austin separately

Later on, Lindsay catches Ashley leaving the tennis shop at the country club. She decides to give her a gift and then offers to help her "work the women at the club." Since Ashley is struggling with fertility issues after the surgery, Lindsay tells her about how Ava's cousin is one of the best OB-GYNs in the world and will be able to help with her problem.

She just needs to get in good with Ava first, and that's something Lindsay is going to help her with. Why? That's something we don't know yet, but we're pretty sure she has an ulterior motive for doing so. It most likely has to do with her divorce. Meanwhile, Josh approaches Austin in the club's wellness center and suggests they get to know each other better. How? Well, he tells Austin to come to his house the next day for a session. Okay, Lindsay and Josh are definitely using Ashley and Austin to their advantage!

Later that night, Ashley talks to Austin about Lindsay offering to help her get closer to Ava so that she can potentially connect her with the OB-GYN. However, Austin is skeptical about everything. He also points out that the actual procedure will be expensive. Ashley then responds that there are payment plans and that she'll be getting commission from selling Trochos packages at the club.

The episode then cuts to Josh and Lindsay's house. Josh tells Lindsay he knows she met with a divorce lawyer earlier that day, and he also makes it clear that he’s aware she’s using Ashley to obtain the video of their fight. However, Josh doesn't argue with her. He simply asks her to sign the divorce paperwork, but Lindsay refuses to until he signs his contract extension.

The next morning, Eunice visits Ashley in her office at the country club. She hopes to get old invoices of payments that went out to South Korea. It looks like Eunice is now suspicious of Chairwoman Park and her financial dealings. At first, Ashley was going to hand them over with no problem. However, she changes her mind after Eunice mentions that Austin helped her at the wellness clinic the day before. Instead, she sends them directly over to Woosh for him to look over.

Later on, Lindsay and Ashley speak with Ava on the golf course at the country club. Remember, they're trying to find a way to get Ava to set up Ashley with her OB-GYN cousin. During this scene, Lindsay and Ashley talk to Ava about the Trochos packages. Since they know Ava won't buy one outright, Lindsay mentions to her how she was thinking of purchasing one through Ashley. She then tells Ava she could tag along for the sign-up process for fun.

Ava agrees, and Lindsay then explains to her that Ashley would benefit from the double commission since she’s planning to pursue IVF with a doctor named Dr. Shin. This catches Ava's attention, who then offers to connect her with her OB-GYN cousin. Mission complete! Later on, Lindsay and Ashley manage to convince Ava to buy a Trochos package after all. It looks like they'll all be heading to South Korea soon!

Woosh is fatally struck by a car

Back at Josh and Lindsay's house, Josh spends the day hanging out with Austin. After their session, he ends up taking drugs while Austin watches over him. Once he comes to, Josh comes clean to Austin about the real reason he invited him over. He tells him that he was hoping to convince him to delete the backup videos of his fight with Lindsay because he and Lindsay are getting a divorce. He also opens up a bit about his struggles. Austin then feels comfortable enough to ask Josh if he's ever thought about another girl while with Lindsay.

While we don't get to hear Josh's response, Austin does leave his house with the mindset that he's going to focus on his relationship with Ashley going forward. As he gets into his car, Austin then finds himself stopped by one of Josh's neighbors. Since she greets him as if she knows him, Austin tells her she has mistaken him for someone else. However, the neighbor tells him that she saw his car driving through the neighborhood a month ago. It was around the time Burberry went missing.

Oh no! Based on Austin's shocked facial expression, it looks like he now suspects that Ashley may have had something to do with Burberry getting loose.

Meanwhile, Lindsay and Ashley spend time together as well. Ashley asks Lindsay why she's being so kind to her, and Lindsay gives her an honest answer. She explains that she thought she needed something from her, but then realized that she didn't. She just wants to help her. Lindsay then opens up to her about her marital issues with Josh. She even shares with Ashley that they once planned to have a baby, but she suffered a miscarriage. Overall, the conversation ends with Lindsay and Ashley in a good spot.

The episode then cuts to Chairwoman Park’s house, where Woosh and the country club owner have a conversation. After Ashley sends over the club’s old invoices showing payments being sent to South Korea, Woosh reviews them and discovers evidence suggesting Chairwoman Park may be involved in fraudulent activity. He then attempts to blackmail her at her home, offering to keep the information quiet in exchange for a promotion within the company.

Chairwoman Park seemingly accepts his demands, and even tells Woosh that he's been promoted to VP at PK Electronics. However, he ends up being fatally struck by a truck as he makes his way to his car. That's how the sixth episode wraps up. While we don't know for certain that Chairwoman Park was behind the hit-and-run, it definitely seems that way.

Beef season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.