Beef season 2 episode 7 recap: Lindsay and Ashley learn of Park’s corruption

Spoilers from Beef season 2 episode 7 are ahead!

The sixth episode of Beef season 2 saw Lindsay and Ashley grow closer, while Josh and Austin also formed an unexpected connection. At first, the older couple had hidden agendas for getting close to them. With their divorce in the works, Josh and Lindsay were both hoping to get their hands on the incriminating video of their fight. However, they started to bond with the younger couple more than they anticipated.

At the very end of the episode, Chairwoman Park also showed viewers just how ruthless she could be when she had Woosh killed in a hit-and-run. Woosh had discovered evidence of her bribing Trochos employees through payments routed via the country club and attempted to blackmail her, but Park swiftly eliminated him before he could expose the truth. With the sixth episode wrapping up with Woosh's death, it'll be interesting to see what happens next in the seventh episode!

Seoyeon Jang as Eunice in episode 202 of Beef | Netflix

Lindsay and Ashley's South Korea trip

Episode 7 takes place three weeks after the events of the previous episode. It opens with Austin at the doctor's office, preparing a semen sample. But just as he goes to turn it in, he decides to mix sanitizer into the sample. Why? It looks like he's trying to sabotage the results.

In the past few episodes, Austin has become increasingly unsure about his relationship with Ashley and about starting a family. He's also been having complicated feelings for Eunice, so his actions sort of make sense. Once the opening credits wrap up, the episode then cuts to Ashley and Austin's place. Ashley speaks with Austin as she packs her suitcase for her trip to South Korea. Remember, she's going with Ava and Lindsay to the Trochos clinic. Austin is staying back to work at the wellness clinic at the country club.

Before Ashley heads to the airport, she tells Austin to keep his phone on because she'll text him if the OB-GYN calls back about the embryo results. So it looks like they've already decided to go through with the IVF process. The only issue is that Ashley doesn't know that Austin contaminated his semen sample. That's not good!

Once Ashley walks out the door, Austin calls his mom to talk about the situation. His mom urges him to break up with Ashley, but Austin hesitates, torn between following her advice and trying to salvage a relationship that already feels increasingly unstable. Elsewhere at Josh and Lindsay's place, Josh hands over the divorce paperwork to Lindsay as she prepares for her trip.

He tells her that he had his lawyers update the divorce terms. Additionally, Josh tells Lindsay that he went ahead and signed his contract extension and set it so that she'll be getting half of his earnings. They then hug before Josh leaves. Back at Chairwoman Park's house, Eunice approaches the country club owner to tell her the private jet is ready to take her to South Korea. She also tells her that she'll meet her there later. As Chairwoman Park leaves, Eunice notices that she left her phone behind. But she doesn't tell her about it. Instead, she picks it up and looks through it.

The episode then takes us back to Ashley and Austin's residence, where an emotional Eunice approaches Austin as he leaves the house. After looking through Chairwoman Park's phone, Eunice learned about the death at Trochos clinic and how her boss covered it up by paying off the employees with money going out from the club. She believes Chairwoman Park had Woosh killed because he found out about her dirty dealings. Eunice then tells Austin all of this, and he begins to freak out before asking to look through the phone.

Suddenly, the phone starts ringing. It's Chairwoman Park, and she's calling about her missing cellular device. Eunice tells her she has it and will hand it over when she gets to Seoul. During the call, Austin also speaks up and tells Chairwoman Park that he'll be coming along on the trip. This surprises the country club owner, but she thinks it's a good idea.

Once the phone call ends, Austin tells Eunice his plan. He tells her he'll back up the phone to a laptop so she can give it back to Chairwoman Park. Then, he'll take the laptop to the Korean authorities once they land in South Korea. Eunice hugs Austin while thanking him for helping out. The episode then cuts to Chairwoman Park and her chief counsel on a private jet. She tells the chief counsel that it's usually easy for her to erase her phone remotely, but it's not allowing her to do so at the moment. They now suspect that Eunice knows more than she lets on.

Lindsay learns of Ashley's involvement in Burberry's death

Back at the country club, Troy and a fellow club member try to set Josh up with another woman now that he's about to get divorced. While reluctant at first, Josh ultimately changes his mind after seeing a photo of the woman. Her name is Jamie. Later on, they have a date and it goes well. Josh then takes Jamie back to his place, where they hook up before she leaves.

We're then shown Lindsay, Ashley, and Ava on the plane headed to South Korea. Ava is slightly cranky because she and Troy are having a tiff. Suddenly, Austin approaches Ashley's seat. He lies and tells her that he couldn't be away from her, even though viewers know the real reason he's joined the trip. Meanwhile, Eunice is sitting in the coach section of the plane. As she transfers the data from Chairwoman Park's phone to a laptop, she can't help but feel like someone's watching her.

She heads to the restroom, with Austin following shortly after. While inside, Eunice tells him she only managed to back up half the data. She explains that she suspects Chairwoman Park may have someone on the plane monitoring her. She then asks Austin if he can finish transferring the phone’s data to the laptop, but he refuses, telling her he’s worried his girlfriend might find out. He reassures Eunice that everything will be fine and tells her that all she needs to do is copy the data onto a USB drive so he can bring it to the Korean authorities. His words seem to calm her down.

However, that all changes when Ashley suddenly enters the restroom and sees Austin and Eunice in a compromising position. Austin tries to calm Ashley down, but to no avail. She accuses them of hooking up behind her back, and Austin has to drag her away to another restroom. While the young couple argues in the other restroom on the plane, Lindsay walks up to the door and overhears Austin accusing Ashley of being involved in Burberry's death. This shocks Lindsay because she had no idea. She then heads back to her seat with a frown on her face and immediately calls Josh. He doesn't answer, though.

Ashley finally makes her way back to her seat with Chairwoman Park's phone in her hand. She then asks Lindsay if they can switch. She doesn't want to sit next to Austin anymore. Although Lindsay is angry at her, she keeps what she learned to herself and agrees to change seats. She even listens to Ashley rant about her problems with her fiancé. When Ashley mentions to her that she can't wait to finally have Wi-Fi to search through the phone, Lindsay offers to take the device off her hands for a bit. She then tells Ashley that she'll go get her a drink and come back. Uh oh!

Back in coach, Austin opens up to Eunice about his doubts regarding his relationship with Ashley and even admits his feelings for her. Eunice, while clearly feeling the same, tells him they can only remain friends for now until he ends things with Ashley. She then redirects his attention, emphasizing that their priority at the moment is to retrieve Chairwoman Park’s phone.

One of Chairwoman Park's men attacks Josh

So did Lindsay actually get Ashley a drink? Yes, but not without tampering with it first. She goes to the restroom, uses toilet paper that she dips into the toilet bowl, and then drags it along the rim of the glass before dipping it into the drink itself. Then, she picks up Chairwoman Park's phone and throws it into the toilet before flushing it.

After she heads back to her seat, Lindsay attempts to get Ashley to drink from the glass. However, Austin and Eunice quickly interrupt. They question Ashley about Chairwoman Park’s phone, only for her to say she won’t return it until they land in South Korea. Realizing the urgency, Austin and Eunice then explain the true reason they need the device.

They even warn Lindsay that her husband could be in serious danger if the evidence of Chairwoman Park’s corruption isn’t handed over to the authorities. Lindsay then reveals that she flushed the phone down the toilet after learning about Ashley’s involvement in Burberry’s death. The plane finally lands in South Korea, and Chairwoman Park's men meet them at the airport.

The chief counsel asks Eunice for Chairwoman Park’s phone, but she claims she left it back in California. Park’s men then proceed to pat everyone down. We're then taken to Josh and Lindsay's house. Josh hears the doorbell ring and makes his way outside. As he walks a few steps, he's suddenly grabbed from behind and poked with a syringe. This is where the seventh episode ends.

Beef season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.