Beef season 2 episode 8 recap: Josh makes a tough choice to protect Lindsay

Spoilers are ahead from Beef season 2 episode 8!

We've made it to the eighth and final episode of Beef season 2, and now it's time to see how this installment wraps up! So much happened in the seventh episode that it'll be interesting to see how things play out for Lindsay, Josh, Ashley, and Austin in the end.

At the very end of the previous episode, Lindsay, Ashley, Austin, Eunice, and Ava finally arrive in South Korea. With everyone now aware of Chairwoman Park's corruption, how will they go about exposing her without putting themselves in even greater danger? Meanwhile, we find out in the last scene of episode 7 that Chairwoman Park sent one of her men to attack Josh at his home. Will he be okay, or is he about to become the next casualty in her ruthless attempt to keep the truth buried?

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin in episode 203 of Beef | Netflix

Josh escapes his captor

The eighth episode picks up right where the seventh left off. One of Chairwoman Park’s men has Josh tied by the neck to an outdoor scaffold, leaving him suspended as the attacker reads aloud a fabricated suicide note meant to frame his death. Basically, the note has Josh confessing to stealing money from the country club using fraudulent invoices.

It also alleges that Lindsay orchestrated the entire scheme, manipulating club members into signing up for Trochos procedures and inflating the costs in order to pocket the difference. After reading the note in its entirety to Josh, the attacker then places it in Josh's jacket pocket before kicking the bucket he's standing on. That way, Josh can struggle before running out of oxygen. After struggling for a couple of seconds, it looks like Josh might have died. But then the scaffold collapses and sends him falling to the ground.

Josh quickly removes the rope around his neck and tries to escape, but the attacker grabs him. They tussle on the ground for a bit before Josh grabs a nearby box cutter and fatally stabs him in the neck. Then, he runs away. Once the opening credits finish, the episode cuts to South Korea. As the chief counsel takes Lindsay, Ashley, Austin, Eunice, and Ava to the PK Group's official HQ, he informs them that they'll be meeting with Chairwoman Park and Dr. Kim in the executive courtyard for dinner later. That's when he says they'll get their phones back.

Ashley then speaks up and makes a comment before Lindsay trips her as they walk up the steps. During this incident, Eunice hands over the USB drive containing data from Chairwoman Park's phone to Austin. She whispers to him that she was able to extract enough evidence before running away. The chief counsel then yells at his men to chase after her while Austin puts the USB drive in his mouth and swallows it.

The episode then shifts to Troy’s house, where Josh arrives and tries to persuade him to use his private jet to fly to Seoul. Troy is initially unconvinced, so Josh fabricates a story, claiming it would be a big favor because he’s discovered that Lindsay has been seeing another man in Seoul. Troy then tells him to wait in the living room while he goes and makes some calls. However, Josh learns shortly after that Troy is playing him. He listens in on Troy's phone conversation with the police and finds out that Troy knows about the fraudulent invoices and wants to turn him in.

Josh then heads back to his house to pack his bags. He's going to travel to Seoul by a regular flight, but he needs to drop off his dog with his sister first. Over the phone, his sister tells him that she knows about the fake invoices. She even advises him to stay with their uncle in Havana until things smooth over. While Josh listens to her, he still heads to the airport.

Back in Seoul, Ashley, Lindsay, Austin, and Ava have an awkward dinner with Chairwoman Park and Dr. Kim. The chief counsel then walks over and whispers in Chairwoman Park's ear that one of their men failed to kill Josh. Once the dinner is over, Ashley, Lindsay, Austin, and Ava are then dropped off at a hotel and told by the chief counsel that he'll be there in the morning to take them to Trochos clinic.

While in her hotel room, Lindsay finally gets to use her phone. She discovers a recent voicemail from Josh on the device. In the voicemail, he updates her on everything and shares that he's on his way to Seoul. Josh shares with Lindsay how one of Chairwoman Park's men tried to kill him and make it look like a suicide. He also informs her that Chairwoman Park is trying to pin her money laundering on them, and that they can't go to the police because they already have their fake invoices.

Once the voicemail wraps up, Lindsay knocks on Ava's door. She tries to get her help on the situation, but Ava doesn't trust her after learning from Troy about her and Josh's fake invoices. Ava then slams the door in her face.

Ashley finds out some good news

We're then taken to Austin and Ashley's hotel room. Austin tries to poop out the USB drive in the restroom while Ashley speaks to him. However, he basically ignores her. The USB drive does eventually come out, though. Afterward, he calls up Eunice for the next step.

Once Austin exits the restroom, Ashley tries to speak to him again. However, Austin cuts her off by telling her that he doesn't love her anymore nor does he trust her after all of her lying. He essentially tries to end their relationship, but Ashley hits him with a bombshell. She tells him they could be expecting a baby. She shares her results from the OB-GYN, which indicate a viable embryo was identified in the lab.

This throws Austin for a loop and makes him rethink things. As he sits down on the bed, his phone starts ringing. It's Eunice. He tries to answer the call, but Ashley distracts him by painting a perfect picture of what their life could be like if they stay together and have a kid. She even manages to convince him to sleep on it, telling him that if he still feels the same way in the morning, he can go ahead and take the USB drive to the authorities. Austin eventually agrees.

It’s the next day, and Josh finally arrives in Seoul. But as soon as he steps out of the airport, one of Chairwoman Park’s men grabs him and forces him into a van. Inside, he finds Dr. Kim and the chief counsel waiting. He tries to plead his case and suggests they could work together, but the chief counsel quickly shuts him down. Dr. Kim then starts talking out of nowhere and distracts the chief counsel while sliding Josh the keys to his handcuffs on the floor.

Josh frees himself from the cuffs, then punches the chief counsel and the other man in the van. He opens the door and jumps out while Dr. Kim grabs his shirt. He urges Josh to punch him. Why? Because Dr. Kim wants it to appear as though Josh broke free amid a violent struggle. It's unclear why he helped him out, though.

Back at the hotel, Austin wakes up to find the USB drive missing. He accuses Ashley of taking it, but she tells him she didn't. Ashley then suggests that someone at the hotel may have snuck into their room and taken it. Austin follows up by asking her what they're going to do now, and Ashley responds that all they can do is act normal and get home in one piece. Suddenly, the hotel phone starts ringing. It's one of Chairwoman Park's men who informs them that the car is there to take them to Trochos clinic.

Chairwoman Park's men kill Dr. Kim

The episode then cuts to Trochos clinic, where Lindsay, Ashley, and Austin wait to be taken to the back. While waiting in the waiting room, Dr. Kim waves them over. They follow him to a secluded area in the clinic. After a brief struggle to understand Dr. Kim’s Korean, the trio eventually realizes that he is trying to say he wants to cooperate with the authorities to bring down Chairwoman Park before she can betray him first. In other words, he wants to team up with them.

However, Chairwoman Park suddenly appears with her men. Lindsay punches her in the face, and they all start running. They manage to close themselves in another room, but then Chairwoman Park's men appear and fatally shoot Dr. Kim in the head. The trio then makes their way outside and hides from the assailants. But they end up being captured after Josh yells out Lindsay's name from afar.

Josh makes a difficult decision

Chairwoman Park locks Lindsay, Josh, Ashley, and Austin in separate rooms at the clinic. However, each couple has their rooms close to each other. After having a heart-to-heart conversation, Lindsay and Josh ultimately come to the decision to throw Ashley and Austin under the bus and put the blame on them. They believe this is what the younger couple will do.

Meanwhile, Ashley tries to get Austin to talk to her. She tells him that they need to make a move quickly before Lindsay and Josh beat them to it and shift the blame entirely in their direction. If not, then they need to attempt to escape through the ceiling. Austin responds that it wouldn't matter anyway, since they don't have the USB drive.

Their conversation then shifts to their relationship. Ashley tells Austin she isn’t willing to give up on their love, even though they’ve been dealing with constant problems. Austin responds by telling Ashley that she doesn’t truly love him. He suggests instead that her behavior stems from abandonment issues related to her parents’ divorce when she was a baby. He tells Ashley that she simply wants to be prioritized by someone, which is why she’s holding on to him so tightly.

As Ashley silently cries in her room, Austin officially breaks up with her. Moments later, Ashley decides to pass the USB drive to him in his room through a hole in the wall. She had it the entire time! Austin picks it up and then escapes through the ceiling. After getting into a taxi, he calls Eunice and informs her that he's headed to the police station to drop off the USB. He also tells her that he broke up with Ashley. They each tell the other they love them before ending the call.

As the taxi heads to the police station, Austin suddenly has a change of heart. He tells the taxi driver to take him to another address. Meanwhile, a guard appears at Josh's room at the clinic. Instead of going through with the plan he and Lindsay came up with, Josh tells the guard that he's ready to confess to everything. All he wants in return is for no one else to get in trouble and for Lindsay to be safe. Lindsay hears the conversation from her room and yells for Josh to stop, but it's too late. The guard takes Josh to Chairwoman Park.

So, where did Austin end up going? Well, he ended up returning to the clinic to hand over the USB drive to Chairwoman Park. This is shocking, right? We're then shown Josh being escorted out of the clinic by police in handcuffs. The media swarms the site, trying to cover the scandal. As Ashley talks to the police, Lindsay jumps over the barricade to run to Josh. They share a passionate kiss, and then Lindsay tells Josh that she'll wait for him while he's in prison.

The episode then flashes forward eight years. The Monte Vista Point Country Club has a new general manager. It's none other than Ashley?! As Ashley thanks everyone for attending the club’s event, Austin stands beside her. He's holding a young boy in his arms. The two are now married, and the child is theirs. Once the event concludes, they get into their car and prepare to head home. Despite being together, there’s a sense that their relationship is far from happy.

The episode then cuts to a prison, where Josh is well-liked by the other inmates. He learns from another prisoner that Lindsay moved to the countryside and remarried. The prisoner then offers to give Josh Lindsay's address since he's about to be released, but Josh declines.

We're then shown Lindsay in the bathroom of her home. While listening to the live news report of Josh's release from prison on her phone, her husband and daughter suddenly burst through the door to tell her to come eat. Lindsay tells them she'll be down in a minute after she showers. The final episode then ends with Chairwoman Park visiting her first husband's grave.

You can stream all eight episodes of Beef season 2 on Netflix right now.