Beef season 2 release time by time zone on Netflix

Beef season 2 is officially on its way, and fans are in for another sharp, dark, and unpredictable story of a conflict taken way too far!

After the explosive events of season 1, the popular anthology series returns with a brand-new narrative and an entirely new set of characters. This time, the story moves into the high-stakes environment of an elite country club, where polished appearances hide deeply unstable relationships.

With the new season nearly here, fans are all asking the same thing. When exactly does it drop? To make sure you don’t miss a second of the drama, we’ve shared the official release times for viewers in the U.S. and across the globe. That way, you don’t miss the moment Beef season 2 becomes available to stream!

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin in episode 202 of Beef | Netflix

When will Beef season 2 be released on Netflix?

Beef season 2 officially arrives on Netflix on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Like most Netflix originals, the new season will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT on this date. This means West Coast viewers can dive straight into the new episodes the moment midnight hits.

For East Coast audiences, that translates to a 3:00 a.m. ET release, while Central time viewers can start streaming at 2:00 a.m. CT. Fans in the Mountain time zone won’t be left out either. The season becomes available at 1:00 a.m. MT, so everyone across the U.S. can jump in within the same overnight drop window.

To help you catch the new season the moment it drops, here’s a breakdown of the Beef season 2 release time across different time zones:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, April 15

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, April 15

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 16

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, April 16

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 16

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, April 16

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, April 16

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, April 16

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, April 16

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, April 16

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, April 16

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, April 16

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, April 16

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, April 16

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, April 16

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, April 16

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, April 16

Unlike the first installment, which consisted of 10 episodes, Beef season 2 sees a reduced episode count. There are only eight episodes in total in the second season. While this might be a huge bummer for fans, it's not a surprise. We've seen a bunch of Netflix shows that started off with longer seasons eventually tighten their episode counts in later installments. As long as Beef season 2 is able to preserve its sharp writing, I personally don't see a problem with there being fewer episodes.

Another important point to mention is that the entire second installment will be released on April 16. Netflix has been releasing many of its shows' new seasons in batches, but that won't be the case for Beef season 2. This is good news for fans who prefer to binge-watch the story in one go, as it means there will be no waiting between parts and no break in the momentum of the narrative.

What to expect from Beef season 2

If you recall from Beef season 1, it was all about a seemingly minor road rage incident that quickly turned into an all-consuming feud between two strangers. Now, Beef season 2 takes that same idea of escalating tension and reinvents it with a completely new story and setting.

The second season is set at an exclusive country club, where wealth, status, and carefully controlled appearances hide a much messier reality underneath. At the center of the series are two couples who exist on very different rungs of that world. One couple is deeply embedded in the club’s elite circle. They're comfortable in their power and reputation. Meanwhile, the other is part of the lower-level staff. They work in the same environment but are constantly reminded of the distance between them and the people they serve.

Things begin to spiral when the younger couple accidentally witnesses a heated argument between the other couple. What should have been a private moment becomes the spark that changes everything, as the working couple suddenly finds themselves holding onto information they were never meant to see.

From there, the situation quickly becomes more complicated. The wealthy couple’s already strained relationship begins to unravel in more visible ways, while the working couple is gradually pulled into the fallout. Meanwhile, the club's billionaire owner has her own personal scandal and private struggles to manage concerning her husband.

Below, we shared the official cast list for Beef season 2:

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martín

Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martín

Charles Melton as Austin Davis

Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller

Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park

Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim

Seoyeon Jang as Eunice

William Fichtner as Troy

Mikaela Hoover as Ava

BM as Woosh

Beef season 2 is set to make its arrival on Netflix on April 16. Make sure to set a reminder!