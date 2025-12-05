Bel-Air's Jimmy Akingbola and Jordan L. Jones reveal why they decided to join the show

Depending on when you read this, the series finale of Bel-Air is either almost here or has ended. If you haven’t started it, it’s not too late to enjoy it. Peacock’s longest-running original show will be available to stream from start to finish.

During my interview with Jimmy Akingbola (who plays Geoffrey) and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) gives everyone a reason to check out the series.

“You’re really going to see what it means when your past catches up and knocks on your door, with Geoffrey’s story-arc," Akingbola said. "There’s no more mystery. Everything we’ve been building up to from season one is going to come out and be resolved one way or another.”

As someone who's seen the final episodes, he isn't exaggerating. Jordan L. Jones took a funny, but accurate approach.

“I think I want people to know that it’s still Team Jazz, I don’t care what happens," Jones said. "You'd better stay loyal to me. Just stick with me. If you’re a fan of Jazz, stick with me. It won’t be an easy journey. No one said it would be easy, but it will be worth it.”

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals | Leon Bennett/GettyImages

The next question was an important one. Both Akingbola and Jones played different versions of iconic characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jordan says he was hesitant at first because he thought it would be the same show that he still watches. But then he got the script.

“OH, this is completely different! This is a different show," Jones said.

He also mentions that he was happy that his version of Jazz wasn’t a joke.

"It’s not just about me coming in, saying something funny, and leaving. Now I’m in a relationship with Hilary instead of her ridiculing me for six seasons.”

Akingbola said he had a similar story.

"At first, I turned it down because they said Geoffrey is in his mid to late 50s or 60s," Akingbola said. "One, I'm not that old. Two, in the U.K. I played a lot of characters, and I can age myself up, but I don't want to be doing that."

Later, his agent said to ignore the age and asked him to reconsider because the crew really wanted him.

"After I auditioned, I'd fallen in love (with the character). If you're going to do The Fresh Prince again, this is the only way you can do it: as a drama. And then I was in, and I was praying I got the role."

As I mentioned to both actors, I was skeptical about this show. I was born in the 1980s (and yes, my knees hurt). The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a big part of my childhood, so I was worried about what this show would become. But, as Akingbola and Jones points out, these characters and the show aren’t like the original, and that’s what makes it good.

The final episode of Bel-Air on Peacock will be released on Dec. 8, 2025, at 3 am ET.