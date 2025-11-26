Bel-Air season 4 preview and what to expect in the first three episodes

Bel-Air has shattered Peacock records and is on its way to the final season. Will, Carlton, and Lisa are going into their senior year in high school, which means they’ll have to make choices that will determine the adults they eventually become. Sadly, one of those decisions depends on what happens to Will.

At the end of the third season of Bel-Air, the Banks family finds out that Geoffrey has left the house. When Will goes looking for him, he’s snatched up by people looking for the family’s former butler and friend. What’s worse is that no one knows Will has been taken.

While all of this is happening, Vivian learns that she’s pregnant. This comes after she and Phil discuss their plans after the kids leave the house. And speaking of their children, their oldest daughter, Hilary, finds her husband, Lamarcus, is unresponsive soon after they get married.

With so much happening in the season 3 finale, you won’t want to miss the start. Luckily, it isn’t just any other debut. Fans are getting a three-episode premiere. Here’s how you can watch it so you don’t miss a thing.

When is Bel-Air season 4 on Peacock?

Bel-Air season 4, episodes 1-3 of Bel-Air (“The Maybes”, "Be A Kid" and "What Are You Doing For Thanksgiving") premiered on Peacock on Monday, November 24, at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Bel-Air was released to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episodes 1-3 at the same time as its domestic audience.

What to expect in the Bel-Air season 4 premiere

First, we should know what happened to Will. There’s no way the status of the star of the show isn’t the first thing that’s addressed. Is the final season going to begin with Will being ransomed off, or will someone come and save him? Will that someone be a person close to him, or a new character being introduced this season?

Secondly, did Hilary lose her husband, LaMarcus, so soon after they got married? If so, what will her next move be? Does the creative team have plans for her and Jazz? Is a romantic storyline something that benefits the cast and the audience?

Finally, Lisa, Carlton, and Will are all in their senior year in high school. More than ever, everything they do affects the rest of their lives. Considering all the shenanigans Carlton and Will have gotten into so far, fans should expect them to get into even more trouble.

