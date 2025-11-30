Bel-Air season 4 episode 4 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Previously, on Peacock’s Bel-Air, Will and Carlton get a lucky break in court. Rather than facing prison time or probation, they’re given community service and have their driver’s licenses suspended. Thankfully, this wasn’t a storyline that lasted the entire season.

The creative team smartly used this as a way to help build up other parts of the episode and the characters.

"I think, that it's not about the ride being perfect," Carlton says to Will. "Sometimes it's just about staying on."

Like in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will's father, Lou, gets his son’s hopes up only to say he’s leaving. It was a classic moment that propelled (the actor) Will Smith’s career to a higher level. It makes sense that the creative team would make sure this storyline was used in the final season. However, rather than end things on a sad note like the original (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airseason 4, episode 24, "Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse"), they made sure that things with Will and his dad concluded on happy terms.

"You'll always have a seat at our table," Phil says to Geoffrey.

Lastly, the most interesting part of this episode was the backstory of Phil and Geoffrey. Seeing how they met added a lot of context to how and why their relationship works. This wasn’t a friendship of convenience. There was always love there. It also explained why Phil and Geoffrey trust each other. Geoffrey was there before Phil came into money. And a young Geoffrey says that Phil saved his life the day they met. As you can see from the show, these are the kinds of friendships that empires are built on.

Bel-Air release time on Peacock

Season 4, episode 4 of Bel-Air ("Brother's Keeper") will premiere on Peacock on Monday, December 1, at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Bel-Air will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 4 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the fourth episode of Bel-Air, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US. Also, if you’re streaming outside of the U.S., you may have to use platforms like VPN or PureVPN since PeacockTV can’t be accessed outside of the U.S.

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, November 30

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, November 30

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Monday, December 1

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 1

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Monday, December 1

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 1

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Monday, December 1

UK: 8:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, December 1

France: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 1

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 1

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Monday, December 1

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 1

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 1

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Monday, December 1

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Monday, December 1

What to expect

Judging from the trailer, the agreement Phil and Geoffrey have with Dominique Warren (season 4, episode 2) is going to get a lot of people in trouble. Among them is Jazz, whose store could be in danger of getting shut down due to the property price going up. And since Dominique Warren’s dirty money is getting laundered through the Legacy Heights project, Jazz’s store may be caught in the middle of this. It could be why the cops are at his door.

Also, look for Will and Carlton to start their first day at their youth diversion program (with special guest, Snoop Dogg, as the head). As the theme of the series continues, Will and Carlton’s futures depend on them working together. We can expect them to argue a few times before eventually coming to a solution. Whether or not it lasts the entire season remains to be seen.