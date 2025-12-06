Bel-Air season 4 episodes 6-8 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Previously on Bel-Air, Will and Carlton learn that all of their actions have consequences after they’re late for their court-appointed community service. Luckily, this was only strike one of three, and their instructor, Leroy Carter (played by Snoop Dogg), left them with some words of wisdom. Among them is that one good choice can change their entire lives. It was the beginning of them taking their lives more seriously. It was right on time with their college decisions coming up.

Meanwhile, thanks to Phil and Geoffrey laundering money, Vivian has some legitimate concerns about the future of her family, especially their unborn child. Vivian confronts Geoffrey about her worries, and this prompts Geoffrey to think about Dominique Warren’s offer to join her with a legit security company. Sadly, it may be too late. Jazz is confronted about federal agents and his ties to Phil.

Bel-Air release time on Peacock

Bel-Air season 4 episode 6-8 ("XYZ") will be released on Peacock on Monday, December 8, at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Bel-Air will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episodes 6-8 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the fourth episode of Bel-Air, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US. Also, if you’re streaming outside of the U.S., you may have to use platforms like VPN or PureVPN since PeacockTV can’t be accessed outside of the U.S.

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, December 7

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, December 7

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Monday, December 8

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 8

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Monday, December 8

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 8

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Monday, December 8

UK: 8:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, December 8

France: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 8

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 8

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Monday, December 8

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 8

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Monday, December 8

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Monday, December 8

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Monday, December 8

What to expect

We’re down to the final three episodes of Bel-Air on Peacock, so things are going to move quickly.

First, we’ll learn the fate of the Banks family after they’re instigated by the government. While this has been a season where the episodes concluded with mostly happy endings, that isn’t life, and the creative team keeps a lot of this show based on reality. That means there’s a possibility that Phil either goes to jail or loses some of his fortune.

Second, the previous episode ends with Vivian having stomach pains. If this is related to her child, fans could be looking at a miscarriage story. Once again, it’s sad, but also an unfortunate reality. It could lead to a storyline that many people may need to have highlighted.

Lastly, what will Carlton and Will decide to do after high school? They both hesitated when it was time to submit their applications after speaking to people associated with their collegiate options. Whatever they choose, it will be the last we see of them. So don’t forget to stream Bel-Air to see how this iconic series ends.