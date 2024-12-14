5 best FX shows of 2024
By Bryce Olin
It was a great year for FX shows! Over the years, FX has routinely cranked out some of the best shows on TV. That did not change this year.
Although we’re not seeing as many FX shows in the past, the quality has not dipped in the slightest. Honestly, it might have even improved. To make sure you didn’t miss any of the great shows on FX, we shared our list of the five best FX shows of 2024.
You can watch each series on Hulu and Disney+ right now.
Let’s get the list of the best FX shows of the year started with the best show on TV all year long, and that’s Shogun!
Shogun
I don’t know how many people agree that this was the best show of the year, but it was! Shogun just won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmys, and the series broke the record for the most Emmys at one award show. That’s quite the feat, especially for a new show like this.
Shogun is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell. The series was adapted by
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and premiered on FX on Feb. 27. Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Cosmo Jarvis, Tommy Bastow, Fumi Nikaido, and more star in the series, which is set in Japan in the 1600s. The series follows John Blackthorne (Jarvis), an English captain who is taken captive by Lord Toranaga (Sanada) in Japan. With few allies, Toranaga is forced to get creative to keep his people alive.
The good news is that Shogun is not a limited series; it’s coming back for season 2 and season 3 on FX. The only downside is that it’s probably going to be a while until this great series returns.
Under the Bridge
Under the Bridge is easily the best true crime series of the year so far. There’s definitely an element of true crime on TV and in film that’s become very exploitative lately, and that’s always rubbed me the wrong way. Under the Bridge was handled with as much grace and the least exploitive way possible while also shining a light on some pretty key issues.
The series tells the story of the murder of Reena Virk in a small community in British Columbia in 1997. It’s based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name.
In Under the Bridge, Riley Keough stars as Rebecca Godfrey, who returns to the community where she grew up to tell the stories of girls like her, highlighting how they’re treated, and how it affects them moving forward. When Reena goes missing, Rebecca helps an old friend, Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), a police officer in town, try to find out what really happened to Reena. Complicating matters, the police and powers that be pin Reena’s murder on a group of teens without the necessary skills and resources to defend themselves. Did they really commit the crime?
Gladstone and Keough are amazing in this series. If you like true crime shows, this is the best of the year. You should definitely watch it on Hulu.
The Bear
Is it a drama? Is it a comedy? It doesn’t matter because The Bear is, again, one of the best TV shows of the year for the third year in a row.
The Bear season 3 was released on June 26, and fans binge-watched all eight new episodes of the season in one day. And, how could we not? Fans have to find out what’s next in the saga of Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, and those who work with and for him at his restaurant, including Sydney (Ayo Edibri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and all the rest.
My one complaint about The Bear is that it would be so much better if new episodes were released weekly instead of all eight episodes dropping at one time.
Everything else about this show, including how quickly they can crank out new seasons, can stay, even if viewers can’t decide if the show is a drama or a comedy. The Bear is already renewed for season 4, and we should see the new season sometime around mid-2025. Stay tuned!
English Teacher
English Teacher is up next on the list of the best FX shows of the year. This show is right there with Abbott Elementary in the running of the best current TV shows set in high schools.
English Teacher premiered on FX in September, and it was a pretty big hit with fans. It’s super funny and well-made. And, it has a great cast, including Brian Jordan Alvarez, who also created the series, Sean Patton, Enrico Colantoni, Stephanie Koenig, and more.
The series tells the story of – you guessed it – an English teacher. More specifically, it follows the exploits of Mr. Evan Marquez, played by Alvarez, and the other staff of the high school where Mr. Marquez works.
Overall, English Teacher should be renewed for season 2. It’s easily one of the best shows of the year, but we’re still waiting for that renewal. If the show looks and sounds good to you, please watch, so we all can then watch season 2 when it comes out.
Say Nothing
The show is called Say Nothing, but I’d like to say everything about why this show is one of the year’s best and why you need to watch it right now. I had high hopes heading into Say Nothing, and it did not disappoint.
Say Nothing starring Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe premiered on FX on Nov. 14. All nine episodes of the first season are available to stream right now.
The series is based on the book, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe. Say Nothing is told over three decades in Northern Ireland from the 1960s through the 1990s. The story revolves around the disappearance and murder of Jean McConville, a woman who was kidnapped by the IRA because of alleged ties to the British.
Unfortunately, despite being a good series, Say Nothing is not without controversy. Several parties with a vested interest in this story, including the family of Jean McConville, are not happy with the liberties taken in depicting her murder. In addition, a lawsuit has been filed by another party in relation to what happens in the series.
So, that’s the list of the best FX shows of the year! If you haven’t seen them, check them out before the end of 2024!