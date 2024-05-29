Under the Bridge episode 8 recap: Justice is not served in the series finale
By Sandy C.
Based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, Under the Bridge follows the true story of the heartbreaking murder case of Reena Virk. Going in, whether you are familiar with the case or not, you can tell this is not going to be a feel-good series. And sure enough, the final episode is as depressing as it can get, serving everything but justice. For the most part, Hulu stuck to the facts of Reena Virk's case, but the streamer did add characters and side stories to keep audiences engaged.
Under the Bridge episode 8, titled "Mercy Alone," serves as the series finale, wrapping up the intense trial. Let's recap how the trial ends and what ends up happening to those accused of being involved in Reena's murder. Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on the series, please note there are spoilers ahead. Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
What happens to Josephine, Kelly, and Warren?
The closing credits share the fates of Josephine, Kelly, Warren, and the others involved in one way or another in the murder. Josephine is sentenced to a year in juvie, a time extended due to her attempt to escape. Now, Josephine may not have killed Reena, but I believe that, as the instigator, she should have served more time. And not in juvie, but prison.
Dusty's final sentence is not stated in the closing credits, but since she did speak in Kelly's trial, her sentence was likely under a year. Hulu does share, however, that in an interview, Dusty told press she believes they all deserved more time for what they did to Reena, appearing truly sorry for what she did.
Warren, on the other hand, received life in prison, but was granted day parole in 2007, which Virk's parents supported. During his time in prison, Warren kept in touch with the Virk family after they openly forgave him. Hulu shares that "Warren Glowatski devoted his life to restorative justice" and was ultimately granted full parole in 2010.
As for Kelly Ellard, she was sentenced to five years in the series finale, but the closing credits reveal that there were two additional trials. At the end of a decade-long legal battle, Kelly was sentenced to life. Kelly was, eventually, granted day parole, a privilege that continues to be taken away on and off due to Kelly being unable to stay out of trouble. We dug a little deeper and learned that Kelly most recently received day parole in March 2024 for six months.
Did Rebecca redeem herself?
Rebecca (Riley Keough) finally opens her eyes to the truth and realizes she is too involved and attached to Warren (Javon Walton). But is it too late? It depends on who you ask. Personally, I think Rebecca is one of the villains in this story. Sure, she did end up focusing her book on Reena, but the damage had been done. Additionally, it took Rebecca hearing Warren's disturbing confession for her to see clearly, which should not have been the case. Rebecca should have believed those around her, such as Cam, and stepped back to see the case as a journalist.
Cam's backstory
One thing I did love about the Under the Bridge finale, is learning more about Cam (portrayed by Lily Gladstone). Although it's sad to learn the truth about her adoption, I'm glad Cam is interested in meeting her family and the place she comes from. She has come a long way! The Cam in the finale is not the same woman we met in the series premiere.
At the end of it all, we agree with Dusty. Justice was not served in Reena Virk's case, and we can't help but wonder if things would be the same if the case took place today.