The best Netflix limited series of 2025 so far just made history

Netflix has so many great shows that have hit all sorts of records not just for the streamer itself, but in television in general. Think Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and more. Those are big series' though, and you kind of come to expect that to happen for those types of shows. But what about a limited series? Those are harder to break through. And yet, there's one that just did.

Adolescence sets a record for Netflix and the UK

Everyone's been talking about Adolescence on Netflix since the one-shot crime drama premiered on March 13, 2025. It's only been a couple of weeks, and already the Stephen Graham-led production has set a record for both Netflix, and the UK itself as it's a British series.

The show currently has totaled up 66.3 million views in just two weeks, making it the most-watched and biggest limited series for Netflix. That's also true for the UK as a whole. The series has set a record in a whole country as being the most-watched as well! There are other shows on the streamer that have hit those numbers, just not so quickly which is why this is definitely so impressive.

You would think that a four episode, one-shot drama wouldn't gain so much attention. Not because the story isn't good, but just because it's so short. Going in, you know you're going to watch a tale unfold that's of importance. But the series really manages to shock you in the best way with just how intense it is, how much you learn from it, and the feelings that resonate with you. This was definitely one of my favorite shows from 2025 so far!

I don't know if Netflix will have another Adolescence-type hit this year in the limited series section. But one thing is for sure. The show is getting the attention that it deserves, and as a fan I want the creative team and actors to bask in it as much as they can. They should be so proud!

Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Despite it's success, there won't be a season 2

With a production that has so many eyes on it, of course viewers are wondering whether there's more to come. As of right now despite the drama's massive success, Adolescence season 2 won't be happening, according to writer Jack Thorne.

During an interview on This Morning, broadcast on UK channel ITV, he shared that he believes they've told Jamie's story fully, and wouldn't necessarily want to explore more. He said, “I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two, per The Independent."

Some fans have suggested a season 2 could be about Katie, who Jamie murdered. But again, Thorne shot down the idea telling the hosts that some other creatives could tell it or a version of it with another show, but he doesn't think they're "the right people to tell Katie's story."

We've got to respect the vision! The writers clearly had a good sense of direction in terms of what they wanted to tell, and they've done it successfully. Many times when a series is a hit, it's tempting to do more. But usually, it's keeping it the way it is that makes it all the more appealing. And I think that's the case with Adolescence.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.