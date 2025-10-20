4 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Oct. 20-26)

There's a new week of streaming television upon us, and it might be the week some fans have been waiting for all year. Not just because it's officially the week before Halloween, which means it's the perfect time to get deeper into spooky season binge-watches and movie marathons, but because there are four shows premiering that are some of the year's most highly anticipated.

The week of Oct. 20 brings a number of exciting new thrillers, like Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order on AMC. The six-episode series debuts on Oct. 26 and makes for a must-watch right now since it's a horror series closely related to Interview with the Vampire. But it's not the only horror series coming this week, and it's not the only show that will deliver chills and thrills.

While most Netflix fans will be watching the new season of the streamer's breakout Emmy Award-nominated romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, the week also offers a new Harlan Coben series, the latest season of a Taylor Sheridan hit, and a prequel series based on one of the most beloved Stephen King horror stories. Find out what should be on your watch list!

Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in Harlan Coben’s Lazarus | Courtesy of Amazon

Harlan Coben's Lazarus drops on Prime Video

First up this week, Prime Video debuts the new Harlan Coben series Lazarus on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The series was created by and based on an original idea by Coben and Fool Me Once executive producer Danny Brocklehurst. You won't find the inspiration for this particular thriller series on the shelves of your local bookstore.

In the series, Sam Claflin plays a troubled character who returns who following his father's death and experiences strange occurrences. He grapples with the past, including his sister's death, while untangling cold cases and his father's passing. All six episodes drop on Oct. 22 on Prime Video and cannot be missed for fans of twisty psychological mysteries.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Netflix

Joanne and Noah are back with a new season full of laughs, romance, and complicated family dynamics. Nobody Wants This season 2 returns with its full 10-episode season on Thursday, Oct. 23 on Netflix and picks up following the events of the season 1 finale. In case you forgot, Joanne attempted to break up with Noah when she worried her hesitance to convert would cost Noah his dream career as head rabbi, but Noah ran after her and committed to their relationship.

In season 2, Joanne and Noah are giving it their best shot to continue merging their lives together and tuning out the noise that doesn't want their romance to thrive. Even though the pressures that come with Noah's job still loom large overhead, including the question of whether Joanne will eventually convert to Judaism, they push forward. Don't miss the hot new season of the Emmy-nominated sensation starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody!

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025 | Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on Paramount+

It's been over a year since we last caught up with Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, but the hit Taylor Sheridan crime drama returns with a new season this week. Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 26 on Paramount+ and brings a lot of great new talent to the series. Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco joins the cast as new warden Nina Hobbs, and season 4 also brings new series regulars Lennie James and Laura Benanti. Mike navigates these new personalities head on while also fighting for those he loves. You can't miss the season 4 premiere!

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry | Courtesy of HBO

IT: Welcome to Derry serves up chills on HBO

Horror fans, this one's for you! And it's arriving just in time for Halloween. IT: Welcome to Derry delves into the past of Derry, Maine and the creepy clown everyone knows and loves. The prequel series from showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane takes place in the 1960s as a couple moves to Derry with their son as a young boy goes missing and weird things create chaos. The eight-episode series begins on Sunday, Oct. 26 on HBO, also streaming on HBO Max, and continues through the season finale on Dec. 14. Get on board for the supernatural spooks now!