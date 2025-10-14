Harlan Coben's Lazarus release date, cast, trailer, and more

If you're a fan of Harlan Coben's work, you've most likely watched some, if not all, of his Netflix series adaptations. While we probably won't be seeing any more of his novels brought to life on screen this year, we do have an original series of his to look forward to. However, fans will have to switch streaming services, as this upcoming show won't be available on Netflix like his other work.

The series is titled Lazarus, and it will be available to stream on Prime Video very soon. With the release date just around the corner, we thought now would be the best time to share everything there is to know about the series. From the official release date and full cast lineup to a look at the trailer and plot details, here's everything to know about Lazarus on Prime Video.

Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus | Prime Video

When is the Lazarus release date on Prime Video?

Remember when we said you'd be able to watch Lazarus very soon? We meant next week! The new thriller series will be making its way to Prime Video on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Unfortunately, an exact release time is unknown. That said, fans will need to keep an eye on the platform throughout the day.

It's been a while since we've seen a new show from Coben. The last series of his that was released this year was the Netflix show Caught. So, we're more than ready to dive into another thrilling mystery with Lazarus.

How many episodes are there in Lazarus?

Coben isn't the sole creator of Lazarus. Actually, he co-created the show alongside Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close). It's billed as a limited series, meaning that the complete story will be told over a single, self-contained season rather than stretching across multiple installments.

Six episodes make up the series in total, and you don't have to worry about them being split up into batches or released over weeks. All episodes will be released on Prime Video on Oct. 22, giving viewers the chance to binge the entire suspenseful story in one go.

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus | Prime Video

Who's in the Lazarus cast?

Besides the release date, who's in the cast is probably the other biggest question on people's minds. Lazarus boasts a talented ensemble led by Sam Claflin (Bagman, Peaky Blinders). He portrays Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist drawn into a dark family mystery and a series of cold-case murders. Also in the cast is Golden Globe Award-winning actor Bill Nighy (Joy, The Man Who Fell to Earth), who plays Joel’s estranged father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus.

Here are the names of the other talented actors in the cast and who they play:

Alexandra Roach as Jenna, Joel's sister

David Fynn as Seth McGovern

Karla Crome as Bella Catton

Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown

Ewan Horrocks Young Joel

Curtis Tennant as Aidan

Lloyd Lai as Rupert Yuen

Roisin Gallagher as Laura

What is Lazarus on Prime Video about?

The thriller series follows Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist who returns to his family home after the apparent suicide of his estranged father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus. Once home, Joel is forced to confront long-buried family secrets and unresolved issues from his past, including the mysterious murder of his sister 25 years earlier.

As Joel begins experiencing strange and inexplicable phenomena, he starts to suspect that his father’s death was not as straightforward as it seemed. His search for the truth then pulls him into a complex web of cold-case investigations.

Is there a Lazarus trailer?

Since the show is about to be released next week, the official trailer has already dropped. Now that you know what Lazarus is about, let's take a look at the gripping trailer for a sneak peek and to see the cast in action!

Whoa, that was pretty intense! We're even more excited now to see this brand-new thriller series after watching that. From the trailer, it looks like Joel will be seeing the ghosts of people who have died, which will make him and those around him question his sanity. So, rather than being purely a thriller, Lazarus weaves in an intriguing supernatural element. It's going to be exciting to watch how this series plays out. Will Joel uncover the truth behind his father’s death and his sister’s murder, or will the haunting visions push him over the edge before he can piece it all together?