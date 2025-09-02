5 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Sept. 2-7)

After the long Labor Day weekend filled with friends, family, and fun, it's possible some of us have gotten a little bit behind on our binge-watching. Even though there weren't a ton of new shows released last week on Netflix on other streaming services, maybe you didn't have the time to watch the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty (and you missed a big one!).

However, there's little time to focus on the past since the first week of September is simply filled to the brim with exciting new shows, seasons, and spinoffs that our watch lists need to be prepared for. Prime Video launched the teen drama series The Runarounds on Labor Day, but the rest of the week brings some of the most highly anticipated titles of the year so far (emphasis on "some" and "so far").

This week, we're finally heading back to Nevermore Academy to finish up Wednesday season 2 and find out how the titular teen sleuth saves the day this time around. Elsewhere, two new spinoffs of beloved TV hits drop on streaming, while HBO launches its next Sunday series and The Walking Dead universe makes a major comeback. Find out what to watch this week below!

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 205 of Wednesday | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2 concludes on Netflix

It's been barely one month since Wednesday season 2 part 1 dropped on Netflix, but the wait has felt agonizing. We need to know what happens next! Thankfully, season 2 continues with the final four episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 3 and the big finish will be worth the wait.

Not only will these episodes reveal all about the mystery surrounding Wednesday's vision of Enid's death, what's going on with the asylum, what happened to Aunt Ophelia, but we're also meeting Lady Gaga's character Rosaline Rotwood and hearing the pop star's brand-new song "The Dead Dance."

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 Key Art featuring Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David, airing on Paramount+ 2025 | Photo Credit: Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres on Paramount+

While last television brought the debut of the NCIS prequel spinoff NCIS: Origins on CBS, we're now getting another new spinoff that has been highly anticipated from fans. NCIS: Tony & Ziva finally makes its premiere on Thursday, Sept. 4 on Paramount+ and reunites two great characters.

In the Paramount+ original series, Ton Dinozzo and Ziva David are on the run in Europe with their daughter as they work together to figure out who's responsible for tracking them down. NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres with four episodes and releases new episodes weekly until Oct. 23.

The Paper -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK

The Paper is hot off the presses on Peacock

The aforementioned drama series isn't the only new spinoff series based on a past small screen favorite coming to streaming this week. The Office is making a comeback in a big way with the spinoff series that's been a long time coming. It's all about The Paper now!

This time around, the camera crew follows around the eccentric staff of a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. The Paper was originally planned to be a weekly release on Peacock, but just days before the series premiere, the streamer pivoted to all 10 episodes dropping on Sept. 4.

Mark Ruffalo in Task on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Task debuts on HBO and HBO Max

Since The Gilded Age season 3 finale, we have been regrettably without a Sunday night HBO, but that's all about to change. From Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, the new miniseries Task arrives on Sunday, Sept. 7 and promises an action-packed seven episodes.

In the series, Mark Ruffalo leads the cast as an FBI agent running a task force that's attempting to put an end to the robberies that are being led by an average family man, who's played by Tom Pelphrey. If you're a fan of crime dramas, then Task will be your new weekly obsession.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 key art | Courtesy of AMC

The Walking Dead returns with Daryl Dixon season 3

Last but certainly not least at all, The Walking Dead universe picks back up on Sunday, Sept. 7 with the season 3 premiere of fan-favorite spinoff Daryl Dixon. The series kicks off its penultimate season with Daryl and Carol now in Spain as part of their continued journey back home.

Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres with one episode on AMC at 9 p.m. ET, and the season airs at the same time on the West Coast. Additionally, new episodes will also be available to stream on AMC+ at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With only one season left after this, season 3 isn't to be missed!