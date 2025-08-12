HBO’s next crime drama is the perfect follow-up to Mare of Easttown

If you're in the market for a new crime drama limited series to escape into and you're also on the haunt for a new HBO Sunday night show, then there's some particularly exciting news for your watch list. The cable network has officially revealed the release date and unveiled the trailer for the new Mark Ruffalo miniseries Task, which is exactly what Mare of Easttown fans have been looking for.

From Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, who also wrote the Emmy Award-winning HBO limited series starring Kate Winslet, Task brings another dark and gritty Pennsylvania-set crime story from the mind of Ingelsby. With a premise that will definitely hook fans just like the creator's previous series and cast that will bring the house down, it's almost to dive in this September!

Task on HBO release date and trailer

Task premieres on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO with the first episode of its seven-episode season. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max on Sunday nights at the same time as the televised airings. Only one episode of the series will be released weekly, with the season finale already scheduled to air on Sunday, Oct. 19. Mark your calendars and set reminders now!

In addition to the premiere date announcement, HBO also released the official Task trailer on Aug. 12. While the over two-minute clip doesn't give much away about the premise, the trailer does a great job of previewing the tone that we're in for with the miniseries. It's dark and atmospheric, almost chilling, with lots of character moments and emotion. The series obviously looks reminiscent of Mare of Easttown but also of other past HBO miniseries like Sharp Objects.

Task takes place outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as an FBI agent and his task force looks into stopping a crime wave that's been happening in the suburbs. Mark Ruffalo plays the task force's leader, while Tom Pelphrey plays the family man who has been driven to perform these violent robberies that have been disrupting the Philadelphia suburbs. Based on the trailer, there appear to be manhunts, shootouts, brutal deaths, and a tense head-to-head between Ruffalo and Pelphrey.

Take a closer look at the show's official synopsis via HBO's press release:

"Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey)."

Beyond Ruffalo and Pelphrey, the Task cast also features Locke & Key star Emilia Jones, Wednesday alum Jamie McShane, House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel, The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu, Conversations with Friends star Alison Oliver, as well as Sam Keeley, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and familiar faces Raúl Castillo and Martha Plimpton. Most people will be tuning in for Mark Ruffalo, but the cast that Ingelsby has assembled is just as stacked as Mare of Easttown.

Get excited for your next Sunday night obsession, which we're in desperate need of now that The Gilded Age season 3 has ended. Task could definitely be a dark horse mega-hit this fall and a major award season contender next year. Don't miss your chance to watch the crime drama unfold week-to-week and start watching with episode 1. Check out first-look images below!

Tom Pelphrey in Task on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Martha Plimpton in Task on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Fabien Frankel in Task on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Fabien Frankel, Thuso Mbedu, Alison Oliver, and Mark Ruffalo in Task on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Task premieres Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m ET/PT on HBO.

