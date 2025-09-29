3 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

There's a new week and a new month upon us, and that obviously means that there's plenty of new options to add to our watch lists. Last week, shows like Wayward and House of Guinness debuted on Netflix, while new seasons of Slow Horses and English Teacher kicked off on other streaming services. This week, we will be positively spoiled by the latest television releases.

On top of new episodes of streaming hits like Only Murders in the Building and The Morning Show, the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 also ushers in the official start of the fall television season on the small screen. If you keep up on broadcast shows on streaming services, look for new episodes of the One Chicago shows on Peacock and the season premieres of Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears on Hulu. But that's not all that's coming to your watch list this week.

While there's a comparatively small batch of new release shows on streaming services this week, they sure pack a punch. From a breakout movie star in a new comedy series to the next installment of Netflix's serial killer anthology series, we're sharing the three new shows that should be on your radar this week. Take a closer look at these streaming shows below!

CHAD POWERS - GLEN POWELL | Disney/Daniel Delgado

Glen Powell stars in Chad Powers on Hulu

Everyone's favorite new movie star Glen Powell is back with his next big role, and it's like we have never seen him before. Powell stars in the new Hulu comedy series Chad Powers as the titular character, who happens to be a disguise for a disgraced college football quarterback. Russ Holliday finds his future in football come to a halt, leading him to come up with a character to get himself back on the field. The series debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 30 with two new episodes, and the six-episode season continues weekly through the season finale on Oct. 28.

Love is Blind season 9 begins on Netflix

Ready for more reality television chaos? Thankfully, Netflix already has a new season of Love is Blind locked and loaded for a debut on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as the hosts of Love is Blind season 9, which welcomes a group of singles from Denver taking part in the dating experiment. The new season begins on Oct. 1 with six new episodes and continues on Oct. 8 with episodes 7, 8, and 9, Oct. 15 with episodes 10 and 11, and concludes on Oct. 22 with the final episode. Make sure not to miss a second of the new season before spoilers hit the timeline!

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 303 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres on Netflix

It's been one year since Netflix released Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the Emmy Award-nominated second season of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series. This time around, Charlie Hunnam stars in Monster: The Ed Gein Story as serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as the Butcher of Plainfield and, as Netflix states in the synopsis, the "blueprint for modern horror." The new season takes place in the 1950s to track Gein's rise as a monster. Netflix calls this season the "most harrowing yet," and it's sure to create conversation when it drops on Oct. 3.