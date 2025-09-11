Show Snob
Take a look at the new hopefuls in love in Love Is Blind season 9

Netflix has revealed the singles who will take part in the new season of the dating reality show.
Alexandria Ingham
Love is Blind Season 9. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

A new season of Love Is Blind is almost here, and that means reveals are coming. The biggest reveal is who will be part of Love Is Blind season 9, which is set in Denver, Colorado.

Sure enough, as we inch closer to the Wednesday, Oct. 1 release date, we get to know the hopefuls as they take on an alternative to modern dating. Naturally, there will be some there looking for fame rather than love, and it does cheapen the process, but reality is all about drama as well as the intended outcome, right?

As usual, it will all start with the pod stage, where we’ll get to meet the various singles, ranging in ages from 28 to 39. Over the course of the pod stage, we’ll see focuses on the more successful couples in the pods. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the series once again, and it’s clear that the two took feedback from previous years about handling the reunion specials—and we expect one of them after Love Is Blind season 9.

Meet the single men of Love Is Blind season 9

As usual, we have men from various lines of work. There are some who work in construction, while there are others who work in IT. Yes, there are those who work in finance, but the jury is out on whether they’ll be the traditional finance bros. There’s usually one or two, but let’s not hope any of them will bring some eye drops for the camera!

There is one job title that immediately stood out to me when looking through the list of men in Love Is Blind season 9. One is a water treatment consultant. I really hope that there are women who ask him to delve into that a little more.

Take a look at all of the men:

LIB_S9_Anton_3920_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Anton Yarosh in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Anton - 29, Transportation/Logistics

LIB_S9_Blake_2747_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Blake Anderson in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Blake - 34, Accountant

LIB_S9_BrendenGuthrie_1245_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Brenden Guthrie in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Brenden - 32, Finance Manager

LIB_S9_ChaseNavaro_0724_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Chase Navaro in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Chase - 29, Water Treatment Consultant

LIB_S9_DayoOgunjimi_0462_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Dayo Ogunjimi in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Dayo - 30, IT Advisor

LIB_S9_DylanMustoe_1509_R3
Love is Blind Season 9. Dylan Mustoe in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Dylan - 32, Financial Analyst

LIB_S9_Edmond_3094_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Edmond L. Harvey in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Edmond - 29, Realtor

LIB_S9_JensenButler_0032_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Jensen Butler in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Jensen - 29, Data Analyst

LIB_S9_Joe_2402_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Joe Ferrucci in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Joe - 29, Sales

LIB_S9_JordanKeltner_1005_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Jordan Keltner in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Jordan - 30, Service Manager

LIB_S9_LoganKrantz_1837_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Logan Krantz in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Logan - 35, Account Executive

LIB_S9_MichaelNeal_0170_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Michael Neal in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Michael - 41, Medical sales

LIB_S9_Mike_3621_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Mike Brockway in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Mike - 38, Real Estate Investor

LIB_S9_NickAmato_2085_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Nick Amato in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Nick - 28, Luxury Watch Dealer

LIB_S9_Patrick_4256_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Patrick Suzuki in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Patrick - 31, Construction Manager

LIB_S9_Rohan_3364_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Rohan Patel in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Rohan - 27, Private Equity

Meet the single women of Love Is Blind season 9

Of course, with the men, there have to be women in this series. There is a problem with focusing on heterosexual couples, but maybe as the franchise continues, there can be an LGBTQ version.

For now, though, let’s meet the women, and we do have some salon workers in there. There’s also an influencer, some nurses, and realtors. One that stands out for me among the women is a social worker, but that’s because it’s rare that we see someone with that job title come onto a show like this, and I’m excited to see it.

Take a look at all of the women:

LIB_S9_ALI_8862_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Ali Lima in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Ali - 29, Nurse

Love is Blind Season 9. Anna in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Anna - 28, Hairstylist

LIB_S9_ANNIE_9090_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Annie L. in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Annie - 31, Hair Salon Owner

LIB_S9_ANASTASIA_6115_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Anastasia in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Anastasia - 29, Nurse

LIB_S9_ASHLEY_5070_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Ashley in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Ashley - 35, Director of Compliance

LIB_S9_AZA_5875_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Aza Weyer in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/ Netflix © 2025

Aza - 32, Events Manager

LIB_S9_CHYNA_8028_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Chyna Craig in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Chyna - 39, Marketing Manager

LIB_S9_HILARY_6880_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Hilary Seale in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Hilary - 39, Medical Device Sales

LIB_S9_KACIE_6552_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Kacie Mcintosh in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Kacie - 34, Hair & Makeup Artist

LIB_S9_KAIT_7382_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Kait Nemunaitis in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Kait - 32, Registered Dietitian

LIB_S9_KALYBRIAH_8593_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Kalybriah in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Kalybriah - 29, Social Worker

LIB_S9_KAYLEN_5346_R3
Love is Blind Season 9. Kaylen Johnson in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Kaylen - 29, Account Executive

LIB_S9_MADISON_8291_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Madison Maidenberg in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Madison - 28, UX/UI Designer

LIB_S9_MEGAN_H_5623_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Megan in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Megan H. - 36, Property Manager

LIB_S9_MEGAN_W_7166_R2
Love is Blind Season 9. Megan Walerius in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Megan W. - 35, Entrepreneur

LIB_S9_SHELBY_6394_R
Love is Blind Season 9. Shelby Crisman in Love is Blind S9. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2025

Shelby - 35, Realtor

Love Is Blind season 9 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1 on Netflix.

