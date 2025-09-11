Take a look at the new hopefuls in love in Love Is Blind season 9

A new season of Love Is Blind is almost here, and that means reveals are coming. The biggest reveal is who will be part of Love Is Blind season 9, which is set in Denver, Colorado.

Sure enough, as we inch closer to the Wednesday, Oct. 1 release date, we get to know the hopefuls as they take on an alternative to modern dating. Naturally, there will be some there looking for fame rather than love, and it does cheapen the process, but reality is all about drama as well as the intended outcome, right?

As usual, it will all start with the pod stage, where we’ll get to meet the various singles, ranging in ages from 28 to 39. Over the course of the pod stage, we’ll see focuses on the more successful couples in the pods. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the series once again, and it’s clear that the two took feedback from previous years about handling the reunion specials—and we expect one of them after Love Is Blind season 9.

Meet the single men of Love Is Blind season 9

As usual, we have men from various lines of work. There are some who work in construction, while there are others who work in IT. Yes, there are those who work in finance, but the jury is out on whether they’ll be the traditional finance bros. There’s usually one or two, but let’s not hope any of them will bring some eye drops for the camera!

There is one job title that immediately stood out to me when looking through the list of men in Love Is Blind season 9. One is a water treatment consultant. I really hope that there are women who ask him to delve into that a little more.

Take a look at all of the men:

Anton - 29, Transportation/Logistics

Blake - 34, Accountant

Brenden - 32, Finance Manager

Chase - 29, Water Treatment Consultant

Dayo - 30, IT Advisor

Dylan - 32, Financial Analyst

Edmond - 29, Realtor

Jensen - 29, Data Analyst

Joe - 29, Sales

Jordan - 30, Service Manager

Logan - 35, Account Executive

Michael - 41, Medical sales

Mike - 38, Real Estate Investor

Nick - 28, Luxury Watch Dealer

Patrick - 31, Construction Manager

Rohan - 27, Private Equity

Meet the single women of Love Is Blind season 9

Of course, with the men, there have to be women in this series. There is a problem with focusing on heterosexual couples, but maybe as the franchise continues, there can be an LGBTQ version.

For now, though, let’s meet the women, and we do have some salon workers in there. There’s also an influencer, some nurses, and realtors. One that stands out for me among the women is a social worker, but that’s because it’s rare that we see someone with that job title come onto a show like this, and I’m excited to see it.

Take a look at all of the women:

Ali - 29, Nurse

Anna - 28, Hairstylist

Annie - 31, Hair Salon Owner

Anastasia - 29, Nurse

Ashley - 35, Director of Compliance

Aza - 32, Events Manager

Chyna - 39, Marketing Manager

Hilary - 39, Medical Device Sales

Kacie - 34, Hair & Makeup Artist

Kait - 32, Registered Dietitian

Kalybriah - 29, Social Worker

Kaylen - 29, Account Executive

Madison - 28, UX/UI Designer

Megan H. - 36, Property Manager

Megan W. - 35, Entrepreneur

Shelby - 35, Realtor

Love Is Blind season 9 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1 on Netflix.