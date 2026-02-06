5 best shows on Netflix to watch this weekend [Feb. 7–8]

Another weekend is here, and there’s no doubt you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix. It’s more important than ever with sports taking up the TV.

Not only is it Super Bowl weekend, the 2026 Winter Olympics are also taking place, and that means our screens are more sports-focused than ever before. There are some great shows to check out that will get you in the Olympics mood, but sometimes, you want something completely different.

While there is nothing new in the world of TV dropping on Netflix this weekend, there are three shows that you likely missed from this week that you’ll want to check out.

Night Court

The three seasons of the Night Court revival are now available to stream on Netflix. Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, the daughter of the iconic Harry Stone. She takes over his role as judge of the night court, where she comes across some interesting individuals — and not just those who are coming in for their hearings!

Not only do we get to see Abby, but we get some fan favorites of the original series, including John Larroquette’s Dan Fielding. There was hope that somewhere would pick up the series after it was canceled by NBC, but at least it’s possible to rewatch all the fun on Netflix!

Cash Queens

For those looking for some Netflix Originals, there are some big foreign language offerings available. Thursday, Feb. 5 saw the release of Cash Queens season 1, a French comedy-drama series that is a must-watch this weekend.

It follows five desperate friends, who are pushed to the brink due to the issues life keeps dropping on them. They end up forming a gang and stealing some guns. Nothing bad can happen when you start holding up banks, can it?

The Lincoln Lawyer

The fourth season of the popular legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, arrived on Thursday, Feb. 5. The great thing about this is that it came with the renewal news just ahead of it, so we can get into the fourth season without worrying about a cliffhanger. And what a season it is!

The iconic lawyer finds himself in need of his own representation when he’s accused of murder. He didn’t do it, but the only way to prove that is to prove who actually did it, and that’s not always that easy!

Unfamiliar

We promised foreign-language shows, and Unfamiliar is the next one. This is a German mystery thriller that sees the past catch up on a couple of spies. Well, isn’t that what creates the best drama?

These former spies have handled shootouts and car chases all their careers. However, that’s not the biggest challenge. The only way to save themselves is to tell each other the truth, and that means everything! Can they do it?

Salvador

Finally, you’ll want to turn to the Friday drop, Salvador. This Spanish-language series is a mystery and drama all rolled into one.

When an ambulance driver learns that his daughter was involved with some hooligans in a violent crash, he goes in search for answers. Of course, things spiral from bad to worse, but this man is out for answers — and possibly blood!

Now you just need to decide what you’re watching first!