4 good shows like The Lincoln Lawyer
By Bryce Olin
There's a new No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10! The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most popular shows on Netflix again.
The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 17. For the fans of the Netflix original series who finished season 3 and are looking for another similar show to watch, we have the perfect list for you. We picked four good shows like The Lincoln Lawyer to watch right now.
The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley. It's based on the Michael Connelly's book series about protagonist Mickey Haller, also known as the Lincoln Lawyer. In the Netflix series, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey, alongside an incredible cast that includes Neve Campbell, Jazz Raycole, Becki Newton, Angelica Maria, Christopher Gorham, and Angus Sampson.
We're still waiting to find out if The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is happening, but these shows should hold you over while you wait!
Presumed Innocent
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Presumed Innocent is another David E. Kelley series based on a popular book, which is similar to The Lincoln Lawyer. Presumed Innocent is based on Scott Turow's novel of the same name. The series stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, one of the top lawyers in the country who gets caught up in a murder investigation when a colleague and lover is murdered. Normally a prosecuting attorney, Rusty finds himself on the other side of the courtroom.
Presumed Innocent premiered on Apple TV+ on June 12, 2024. It's easily one of the best thrillers of the year so far. The series has already been picked up for season 2, but it will a different story instead of focusing on Rusty, his family, and his colleagues.
Suits
Where to watch: Netflix
Suits is one of the most popular shows on Netflix of the last few years! While Suits and The Lincoln Lawyer are so different in some ways, the shows feel like they're cut from the same cloth. They're the same vibe, if you know what I mean.
Suits was created by Aaron Korsch and premiered on USA in June 2011. It ran for nine seasons on the network before it came to an end in September 2019. It's since found a new life on Netflix when it was added in 2023 and became the biggest show on the platform last year.
The series tells the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) who work in corporate law. If you like the legal drama aspects of The Lincoln Lawyer, you'll probably like Suits, although they are different forms of law. I don't know; I'm not a lawyer. I don't know all the legal jargon. Just watch the show!
Goliath
Where to watch: Prime Video
Goliath is one of the older shows on this list, but if you like legal dramas with a bit more edge than The Lincoln Lawyer, Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton is the show for you. Oh, and it's also co-created by David E. Kelley (along with Josh Shapiro).
Goliath premiered on Prime Video in 2016 and ran four seasons on the streamer through the final season in the fall of 2021.
In the series, Thornton stars as Billy McBride, a former high-profile lawyer who left the firm he started after a tragedy involving a former client. After struggling to find his footing and with alcoholism, Billy has the opportunity to take on his former partner and firm and win a wrongful death case. That's where this story begins.
Goliath is one of the best non-network legal dramas I've seen. If you like The Lincoln Lawyer, you'll definitely like Goliath.
The Diplomat
Where to watch: Netflix
The Diplomat is the only drama on the list without a "legal" tie-in, but it's a political thriller from Debora Cahn starring Keri Russell, and it just feels like a show that The Lincoln Lawyer fans would like. There are so many elements of the legal drama and political thriller that crossover, too!
The Diplomat tells the story of Kate and Hal Wyler, played by Russell and Rufus Sewell. After taking a backseat for most of her career to her ambassador husband, Kate is picked to be the new ambassador to the United Kingdom. There, Kate works with Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) to protect American and UK interests through political turmoil.
The Diplomat season 2 is coming to Netflix very soon, so you have just enough time to binge-watch season 1 before the new season hits Netflix on Oct. 31.
That's the list of good shows to watch if you like The Lincoln Lawyer! Stay tuned for more updates about the hit Netflix original series.