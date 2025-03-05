Paradise and the 3 best Sterling K. Brown shows to watch (and 2 to skip)

Three-time Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown is known for his powerful performances, emotional depth, and ability to bring complex characters to life. In his new role as Xavier Collins in Hulu's new hit political thriller, Paradise, audiences have been drawn into yet another gripping performance that showcases his ability to command the screen.

This series is one of the most talked about shows at the moment, and it's easily one of Brown's best projects to date. Created by Dan Fogelman, Paradise season 1 consists of eight episodes. Brown plays the lead Secret Service agent to the President of the United States. When the President mysteriously winds up dead, an investigation is launched to determine what happened, and Xavier finds himself a prime suspect in the shocking assassination. The season 1 finale just came out on Hulu, and viewers were left reeling with how everything unfolded. Now, they're eager to see what happens next with Xavier and what twists and turns season 2 will bring.

Yes, there will be a Paradise season 2. A second season of the political thriller series was announced to be in the works in February 2025. According to show creator Dan Fogelman, he's planning for the series to return as soon as possible. In a new interview with Deadline, Fogelman tells the news outlet that he's shooting for a season 2 release by early 2026. Fingers crossed, everything goes smoothly!

But what do we do in the meantime while we wait for the next season? Well, you could always rewatch season 1 to catch any hidden details you might have missed. But then, there's also the option to watch some of Brown's other standout performances in his impressive filmography. No worries! Below, we shared a list of a few of Brown's best shows to dive into to help you make the most of your wait, as well as a couple that you might want to skip.

This Is Us (2016-2022)

Creator: Dan Fogelman

Dan Fogelman Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan, Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan

Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan, Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan Verdict: Watch

Watch Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

Oh my! This Is Us is the show that'll have you laughing and smiling in the first minute and then bawling your eyes out in the second. With its heartfelt storytelling and deeply emotional moments, the series takes you on a rollercoaster of joy, sorrow, and everything in between. However, it’s not just the emotional depth that makes this show stand out. It’s the incredible performances, especially from Brown, who brings such authenticity and vulnerability to his role as Randall Pearson.

If you haven't watched this show yet, you're missing out on one of the most powerful and moving dramas in recent years. But if you're finally ready to dive in, just make sure you have some good snacks and tissues nearby because once you start, you won't want to stop.

Here's what This Is Us is about via the official NBC website:

"Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death."

Army Wives (2007-2013)

Creator: Katherine Fugate

Katherine Fugate Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Bell, Brigid Brannagh, Richard Bryant, Jeremy Davidson, Wendy Davis, Kim Delaney

Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Bell, Brigid Brannagh, Richard Bryant, Jeremy Davidson, Wendy Davis, Kim Delaney Verdict: Watch

Watch Where to watch: Hulu

Army Wives is another one of those shows that tugs at your heartstrings, so be prepared! It explores the lives of military families, highlighting the experiences of spouses who must cope with the hardships of separation during deployment, the emotional strain of war, and the daily challenges of life while providing support to their loved ones. Brown plays the role of Dr. Roland Burton, a psychiatrist and husband to a military officer who must navigate the complexities of his own career while supporting his wife and family.

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)

D evelopers: Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bruce Greenwood, Nathan Lane, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer

Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bruce Greenwood, Nathan Lane, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer Verdict: Watch

Watch Where to watch: Hulu

The People v. O. J. Simpson is the first season of the true crime anthology series American Crime Story. Not only was it critically acclaimed and well-liked by audiences, but it also went on to snag nine Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Since its release back in 2016, there have been two additional seasons of the anthology to come out, centering on other high-profile cases in American history. A fourth season is in development.

The People v. O. J. Simpson chronicles the infamous murder trial of former football star O. J. Simpson, who was accused of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Brown stars in the series as Christopher Darden, a prosecutor who becomes deeply involved in the case. For his amazing portrayal, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Big Mouth (2017-)

Creators: Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett

Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri

Sterling K. Brown, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri Verdict: Skip

Skip Where to watch: Netflix

If you're all for really raunchy and largely unfiltered humor, Big Mouth might be the show for you. But we wouldn't say it's Brown's finest work. It's far from his most serious or dramatic role, and while his voice acting is solid, it doesn't fully showcase the depth and emotional range he's known for in other projects. That's why we'd say pass this one.

Big Mouth is an adult animated series about a group of teens trying their best to navigate the messy and often humorous journey through puberty. Brown voiced the role of Michael Angelo in the show's fourth season.

Insecure (2016-2021)

Creator: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales

Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales Verdict: Skip

Skip Where to watch: Netflix, Max

Look, Insecure is a great show, but it's not worth watching if you're hoping to see Brown all the time. He only appears in two episodes, and while his performances are memorable, you won't be happy with how things end for his character. The comedy-drama series centers around the life of Issa Dee, a young Black woman navigating her career, relationships, and self-identity. Brown portrays the role of Lionel in the show's second season. Without spoiling too much, he's a new love interest of Issa, but their relationship doesn’t exactly unfold as some viewers might hope.