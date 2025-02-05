Hulu's new Sterling K. Brown thriller is the best TV show you're not watching

If you're a big fan of political thrillers, murder mysteries, and epic twists, we have the perfect show for you: Hulu's Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, has the makings of another massive hit after an incredible start to the new Hulu original series, Paradise. This political thriller with some sci-fi elements has an absolutely killer cast, including Brown, James Marsden, Sarah Shahi, Julianne Nicholson, Nicole Bryden Bloom, Percy Daggs IV, Aliyah Maston, Gerald McRaney, Cassidy Freeman, Jon Beavers, and Krys Marshall.

In Paradise, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) tries to solve the murder of the President of the United States, but not all is as it seems.

I'm not spoiling anything! I knew almost nothing about this series heading into it, and it was much better that way. There are some pretty big twists that drastically change the direction of the series. This is not your average, run-of-the-mill political thriller. It's so much more than that.

Here is the official synopsis of the series, via Hulu:

"Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

Paradise just premiered on Hulu on Sunday, Jan. 26. The second and third episodes were released on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The fourth episode was added to Hulu on Tuesday, Feb. 4. There are four episodes left in the first season, and they will be released weekly on Tuesdays for the next four weeks.

Why Paradise should be the next TV show you watch

I'm not the only one recommending Paradise right now. It seems everyone who is tuning in is enjoying the show. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critical approval rating and audience score are both over 80%. That's great for a show like this.

Paradise feels like such a breath of fresh air in this genre for a few reasons. There have been so many good political thrillers, dramas, and spy shows released in the last year and change. For the most part, Netflix has dominated the genre with shows like The Night Agent, The Diplomat, The Recruit, Black Doves, and more. For a second, I thought Paradise was going to be one of those kinds of shows where a diplomat, agent, or normal person goes superhuman to stop or solve a murder, stop a terrorist attack, save the day, and more. Paradise might eventually get there, but it's so different from those other shows in a good way. And, again, that's not to say those other shows are bad. They are not. Paradise is just different, and I think you'll really enjoy it.

In addition, it's just great that we have a good, new Hulu show to watch. I'm trying to think back to the last Hulu show that felt like an event, and I'm drawing a blank. We haven't seen a Hulu show with this much potential to be a massive hit in a long time! I have a feeling we'll be watching Paradise for at least a few seasons if fans keep tuning in and the show keeps growing.

Watch Paradise every Tuesday on Hulu!