4 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 3 shows leaving) in January 2025
By Reed Gaudens
The new year is fast approaching, and it's already time to start planning your 2025 binge-watches. Apart from all of the excellent new streaming shows set to premiere throughout the year, there are inevitably a whole crop of fan-favorite shows that find their way onto Netflix for an unexpected resurgence, just like Suits, Your Honor, and plenty of other recents hits.
In January 2025, Netflix welcomes a small handful of recent small screen favorites like TV Land's rom-com Younger and the newest spinoff from The Walking Dead universe coming to Netflix for the first time, and in another case, a time-tested hit procedural will see its earliest seasons returning after being removed months prior.
But of course, with the monthly additions on Netflix, there are the inevitable removals. While the bulk of the content leaving Netflix in January 2025 consists of movies, there are a trio of fan-favorite series that fans will have to unfortunately say goodbye to. Find out which shows you have to hurry up and binge and which ones will be taking their place!
Younger seasons 1-7
Coming to Netflix: Jan. 7
From Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, the complete series of Younger will be available to stream on Netflix for the first time beginning on Jan. 7. The series stars Sutton Foster as a 40-something single mother who bends the truth about her age in order to re-climb the corporate ladder at a New York publishing house. Before long, she's in a love triangle and lying to everyone!
The series also stars Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis and ran for seven seasons and 84 total episodes. If you're a fan of either or both Sex and the City and Emily in Paris and you have somehow never watched Younger before, you should definitely tune in when it arrives on Netflix.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1
Coming to Netflix: Jan. 13
For years, The Walking Dead has been a streaming staple on Netflix. All 11 seasons of the original AMC sensation are still available to stream, in addition to two of its spinoffs: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Thankfully for fans, another spinoff will soon be added to the roster as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live miniseries, which stars Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, brings all six of its episodes to Netflix on Jan. 13.
Krapopolis season 1
Coming to Netflix: Jan. 15
Adult animation fans and Community fans alike, this one's coming right for your watch list! The Dan Harmon-created Fox animated sitcom Krapopolis arrives on Jan. 15 to further expand its reach. The series, which takes place in mythical Ancient Greece, became an instant success, earning renewals for seasons 2 and 3 before the show even premiered and season 4 was confirmed before season 2 premiered. Clearly, this one's worth adding to your watch list on Netflix!
NCIS seasons 1-5
Coming to Netflix: Jan. 23
After being removed in summer 2024, some of the earlier seasons of the massively popular CBS procedural NCIS will return before the end of January 2025. NCIS seasons 1-11 left Netflix at the same time seasons 16 and 17 were added. Now, seasons 1-5 will return, though it seems as though seasons 12-17 will remain. Regardless of which seasons will be on Netflix, NCIS fans will have hundreds of episodes to choose from one way or another.
And now we get into the not so exciting news of shows leaving Netflix...
The Magicians season 1-5
Leaving Netflix: Jan. 14
One of the most beloved shows hailing from the Syfy Network, every season of The Magicians will depart Netflix in January 2025. In the series, a new student at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy learns that the magic he's read about in his favorite book actually exists. The Magicians first premiered in December 2015 and ultimately ended after five seasons in April 2020. While the series is available for purchase online, fingers crossed it finds a new streaming home soon.
Monk seasons 1-8
Leaving Netflix: Jan. 14
Following the viral success of the USA Network's legal drama Suits on Netflix in the summer of 2023, the streamer began to roll out a number of the cable network's other blue-sky procedurals. White Collar, Royal Pains, and Monk soon followed but didn't match the same success. Royal Pains leaves Netflix before the new year, and Monk follows the concierge doc out the door in mid-January. Luckily, fans can still watch all eight seasons of the detective series on Peacock.
New Amsterdam seasons 1-5
Leaving Netflix: Jan. 15
Sorry, New Amsterdam fans. This one's a real bummer! All five seasons of the NBC medical drama series won't be available on Netflix after mid-January. The series starring Ryan Eggold was one of the first acquired series in the post-Suits algorithm to find similar viral success. Netflix doled out the series in small doses to get new fans hooked before releasing the full series.
Following the show's streaming boom, word arrived in March 2024 that NBC was developing a potential spinoff titled New Amsterdam: Tomorrow. Even though nothing has come to fruition quite yet, given the fact that the network will soon begin rolling out Suits: LA, nothing's impossible. For now, every season of New Amsterdam remains available to stream on Peacock.