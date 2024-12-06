16 Apple TV+ shows we're eager to see coming in 2025
Apple TV+ has a great slate of shows set for 2025 for fans to look forward to! After five years, the streamer has established itself as one of the best streaming services around. The platform offers some amazing programs that are always worth watching, including Emmy winners like The Morning Show and acclaimed comedies too.
There are a lot of programs planned to come in the new year, from returning favorites to newer shows. So here's 16 Apple TV+ shows we're eager to see coming in 2025.
Severance season 2
Release date: January 17, 2025
The first season of Severance wowed critics and audiences alike, scoring multiple awards and some mind-bending turns. It's been a long wait, but season 2 is coming, and likely prepared to amp things up. We'll know more about this mysterious company and what it's really doing with its mind-wiped workers who also have to balance the secrets of their dual lives. The addition of Gwendoline Christie in a mysterious role only makes it better so little wonder fans are excited to see this show back on the air.
Prime Target
Release date: January 22
Apple TV+ is well-versed in some action thriller shows, and Prime Target looks like a great one. Leo Woodall is a math genius who realizes a pattern in prime numbers can unlock a code that could control every computer on Earth. Naturally, this makes him the target of agencies who either want the code or silence anyone who can use it. Quintessa Swindell is an NSA agent assigned to watch over him only to aid him against a conspiracy. The supporting cast includes Rufus Sewell, Martha Plimpton and more for what should be a sharp new series.
Mythic Quest season 4
Release date: January 29
The fourth season of quirky comedy, Mythic Quest, is finally coming after several delays. It'll pick up with the entire Mythic Quest back working under one roof but facing the issues of the changing world of video games and their own wild egos and problems. The whole cast is back so while it's been a bit of a wait, it should be worth it for this terrific comedy.
Surface season 2
Release date: February 25
This underrated thriller returns with Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) having mostly solved some of the mysteries of her past after an accident left her with amnesia. Surface season 2 has Sophie moving to London, where she embeds herself in British society to befriend an heiress. She's met by a reporter who claims they were working together to uncover a scandal. Sophie soon questions who she can trust, including her own memories, as she tries to uncover the truth and continue a show that deserves more attention.
Dope Thief
Release date: March 14
Dope Thief is based on a novel with a new spin on a crime thriller. Bryan Tyree Hill and Wagner Moura are two Philadelphia friends who have what they think is a perfect scam: They pose as DEA agents to rob small-time dealers, figuring these guys will never report it. They think they've landed a big payday only to discover too late they've ripped off a major drug dealer who has no qualms killing real DEA agents, let alone imposters. Now, the pair has to try to survive the mob, the cops, and the real DEA coming after them. Ving Rhames and Kate Mulgrew co-star in what looks like a great new dark crime drama.
The Studio
Release Date: March 26
Seth Rogen stars, writes, directs and executive produces this new dramedy focused on Hollywood life. He plays a Hollywood veteran who finally achieves his dream of becoming the head of his favorite film studio. It's not long before the dream turns into a nightmare as he realizes he has to control the rampaging egos of actors, directors, agents and more, how much debt the studio is in and the big movie that could either make or break it. There's an amazing cast of Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, and more, which makes this a great Hollywood satire. We can't wait to see The Studio!
Side Quest
Release date: March 29
Billed not as a spinoff but rather an expansion of Mythic Quest, this half-hour comedy is an anthology, with each episode focused on a different employee of the video game company. Meaning fans will see not just the regular stars in Side Quest, but spotlights on some other characters and flesh out more of this world. Any fan of Mythic Quest will love to check this expansion pack of characters out too.
Your Friends and Neighbors
Release date: April 11
Emmy-winner Jon Hamm gets a new starring role in this drama series. He looks like the perfect family man, a hedge fund manager, until he loses his job in Your Friends and Neighbors. Unable to let go of his rich lifestyle, he turns to robbing his affluent New York neighbors to keep his family in their great lives. But, in classic crime story fashion, Hamm breaks into the wrong house and is soon involved in a fight to keep his family safe. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn highlight the supporting cast, while Hamm should add another great character to his TV legacy.
For All Mankind season 5
Release date: TBD
The fifth and likely final season of sci-fi drama, For All Mankind, will thrust the story into the 2010s and show the impact of colonizing an asteroid to mine for minerals. Expect some returning cast members with new characters abounding while the real pull is watching more of this alternate history unfold. With the likelihood that this will be the final season and more of the classic twists to come, For All Mankind is hopefully ready to land well and close out this fine show.
Star City
Release date: TBD
This prequel series to For All Mankind will flash back to 1969 and answer the key question for fans: How did the USSR manage to beat the U.S. to the moon? It'll be told from the Soviet side of things, showing their struggles, sacrifices, and the secrets that led to Russia taking the lead in the space race. Any fan of Mankind will want to check out Star City to see just how this alternate history all started in the first place for a fine spinoff.
The Last Thing He Told Me season 2
Release date: TBD
After becoming a sleeper success for Apple TV+, this thriller returns for another year. Jennifer Garner is back as Hannah, who spent season 1 bonding with her stepdaughter while discovering the truth behind her husband's disappearance. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 picks up with Hannah seemingly moving on until more secrets of her past and her husband come to light. Expect more plot details soon, yet Garner makes this another compelling reason to watch.
The Morning Show season 4
Release date: TBD
Apple TV+'s first original series is set for another major year of drama. The Morning Show season 4 will pick up from the season 3 finale as Alex pulled off a major coup, merging the two networks to defeat tech billionaire Paul. Meanwhile, Bradley turned her brother in to the FBI for his part in the 2021 Capitol riots. Season 4 will once more look at past events, this time from 2022-23, with Jeremy Irons playing Alex's father. That's a great casting choice that will make this the best year yet for the hit show.
The Savant
Release date: TBD
Oscar winner Jessica Chastain headlines this new limited series thriller, The Savant. It's based on a true story with Chastain as an online activist who infiltrates hate groups to gather information and take them down. That puts a strain on her marriage to Nnamdi Asomugha. Chastain is always captivating in any performance and her star power alone makes this worth waiting for.
Murderbot
Release date: TBD
This dark sci-fi series stars Alexander Skarsgård and is based on a popular novel. A security android hides how it's self-intelligent as it keeps an eye on the various humans, including some of its "clients." So it's basically a take on the "hired killer who wants a quiet life," only the main character is a robot. That unusual setup should make Murder Bot a good addition to Apple TV+'s unique sci-fi library.
Down Cemetery Road
Release date: TBD
Two fantastic British actresses highlight the new limited series, Down Cemetery Road. When an explosion rocks a small English town, a bored housewife (Ruth Wilson) hires an investigator to find out more. That leads them into a deeper mystery that exposes the town's dark secrets. Iconic actress Emma Thompson also stars as this can be a fine British crime thriller.
Firebug
Release date: TBD
Created by legendary crime writer Dennis Lehane Firebug is right up his alley. Jurnee Smollett's character is a detective hunting a serial arsonist in the Pacific Northwest. She turns to a veteran arson investigator (Taron Egerot) who's haunted by the loss of his own son in a fire. As the pair try to hunt the quarry down, she starts to worry that her partner may know more about these fires than he lets on. It looks like a fine mix of actors to make this another good show to wait for.