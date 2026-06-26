Once summertime does what summertime does best and turns the heat all the way up, all we can seem to do is find ways to stay cool. If you're not sitting by a pool or going to the movies, the next best thing to avoid the high summer temperatures is to hide away indoors and watch Netflix.

Throughout the month of July 2026, there are plenty of exciting new Netflix shows to binge-watch, including new seasons of hit series like Ransom Canyon and Survival of the Thickest as well as new series like Little House on the Prairie and Will Ferrell's golf comedy The Hawk.

But beyond the scope of Netflix original series, the streamer also lines its catalog with some of the best TV shows from the small screen. Whether it's the latest season of Dark Winds or the complete series of a past favorite, there's lots coming — and going — on Netflix in July.

Heroes seasons 1-4

Coming to Netflix on July 1

It's been almost 20 years since NBC debuted Tim Kring's superhero drama series Heroes and it became one of the most promising new shows of the late 2000s. In the series, average humans discover that they have extraordinary abilities that they must use together to help save the world from various threats. In celebration of the show's 20th anniversary in September, all four original seasons are coming to Netflix at the top of July for all of us to rediscover.

The Tick seasons 1-2

Coming to Netflix on July 15

From one superhero show to another, Netflix also acquires the Prime Video comedy series The Tick in July 2026, an underrated and short-lived series that most people might have forgotten about. The series premiered back in August 2026 and ran for a total of two seasons and 22 episodes until its end in 2019. Peter Serafinowicz stars at the title character, a superhero who helps defend his city from crime and the supervillain The Terror.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

Coming to Netflix on July 19

Even years removed from the original series' conclusion, The Walking Dead fans remain a devoted bunch that still can't get enough of the franchise. There are still two spinoff series still on the air, one of which might be the most well-received to date. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon brings its third season to Netflix on July 19, just in case fans want to rewatch last year's seven episodes before the fourth and final season premieres later this year. Watch all three seasons on Netflix on July 19!

Hannibal seasons 1-3

Coming to Netflix on July 27

Over the years, there have been so many television series that have attracted passionate followings, and despite the love their fans show, these shows inevitably end up canceled and another entry on the long "gone too soon" list. NBC's psychological horror series Hannibal is definitely on that list. The series starring Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen offers a twist on the iconic Hannibal Lecter stories by Thomas Harris. The series only ran for three seasons, which get a second look on Netflix soon.

The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix on July 1

Along with shows coming to Netflix, there are also shows that will be removed. While Gilmore Girls is the highest profile removal that kicks off July 2026, the streamer will also lose the nostalgic 2000s sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. Bernie Mac starred in the show loosely based on his comedy as a a family man raising his sister's children with his wife. The series aired on Fox for five seasons and 104 episodes. Sadly, the complete series will vanish from Netflix at the top of July.

Between seasons 1-2

Leaving Netflix on July 1

While most of the time, the shows that are removed from Netflix are titles that have been acquired, sometimes the removals happen to be originals. This month, Netflix is removing the 2015 science fiction drama Between, which starred iCarly favorite Jennette McCurdy. It's one of the former child star and best-selling author's final roles before retiring from acting. After the series leaves Netflix, there's no telling where it might end up next for McCurdy's fans to enjoy.

TV shows coming to Netflix in July 2026:

Heroes seasons 1-4 (July 1)

Dark Winds season 4 (July 4)

The Tick seasons 1-2 (July 15)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 (July 19)

Hannibal seasons 1-3 (July 27)

TV shows leaving Netflix in July 2026:

The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1-5 (July 1)

Between seasons 1-2 (July 1)