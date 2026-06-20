Netflix losing Gilmore Girls could actually be the best thing for the show's future

Later this year, we will really be putting the Gilmore Girls motto "where you lead, I will follow" to the test. After fans began to fear the worst, Netflix made the official announcement that the complete series will be removed from the streaming service at the end of June 2026. Even the revival miniseries A Year in the Life, a Netflix original, will leave the streamer later this year.

It's not an ideal situation for Gilmore Girls fans, since the series has been a staple on the platform since its arrival all the way back in 2014. As an annual fall staple, it's one of the most rewatched shows, not just on Netflix but probably of all time. While fans are understandably up in arms about the removal, it's not as if the series won't ever be available to stream anywhere.

Not to mention, Gilmore Girls leaving Netflix could actually later prove to be good news for fans in the long run, in a particular way that maybe hasn't come to mind. Even though the original seven seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu, the series is expected to eventually land on HBO Max as a show that's produced and distributed by Warner Bros., and that's great for its future.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel - Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life key art | Courtesy of Netflix

Gilmore Girls leaving Netflix could potentially result in new content

Since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix in November 2026, the cast has continued to be peppered with questions about whether they would reunite for some kind of additional reunion or revival project. The answer has always been some version of "yes, but only if there's a good reason to come back." Lauren Graham even proposed a Christmas movie.

But what if there's a reason why nothing else ever materialized on Netflix in the past decade? Despite Netflix being a big part of the show's enduring success in establishing its legacy, Warner Bros. has continually proven that the company intends to retain ownership of its biggest properties. Maybe the company had been waiting for Gilmore Girls to come home before entertaining a comeback.

As much as some fans might have wished that Warner Bros. would have renewed the license to keep the series and A Year in the Life on Netflix, an option that was surely on the table, there's a very obvious second act in store for Gilmore Girls following its departure. Whether that second act includes any new continuation pieces also might not even matter.

When the series inevitably sets its arrival date for HBO Max, the streaming service will undoubtedly roll out the red carpet with a massive promotional push. This isn't the kind of show you just drop on your platform without any fanfare or making a spectacle. It's going to be a big deal for both the original classic and revival miniseries to move into a new streaming home.

Once Warner Bros. gains the streaming rights to Gilmore Girls and the series inevitably receives another resurgence on a new platform, that could possibly open the door to actual discussions about returning to Stars Hollow in some kind of form. This bittersweet streaming shift could be the way we finally get our wish and revisit these characters 10 years after Rory's pregnancy bombshell.