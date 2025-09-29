4 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 2 shows leaving) in October 2025

October will be a great month for new Netflix original series. Throughout the month, we will be receiving the likes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, The Diplomat season 3, Nobody Wants This season 2, and The Witcher season 4. That's not even including other series and reality show! But Netflix originals aren't the only binge-worthy series heading to the streamer in October.

Beyond the fan-favorite Netflix originals returning with new seasons in October, the streamer will also add a number of current and past hit series from the small screen. Whether it's an Emmy Award-winning cable comedy series or an unfortunately canceled-too-soon sci-fi streaming series, our watch lists will have more than a few new picks to make room for.

However, as with every month on Netflix, it's out with the old and in with the new. While there are four excellent must-watch new additions (and a few more than that — check below for the full list!), Netflix will also be removing a pair of shows fans adore before the end of the month. Find out which shows you'll get to binge and which shows you have to hurry up and binge in October!

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo episode 8, Season 2, Streaming on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Halo seasons 1 and 2

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 1. If you somehow missed your chance to experience the Halo series adaptation on Paramount+ during its run, both seasons of the underrated fan-favorite are coming to Netflix at the top of October. Following its premiere in March 2022, Halo returned in February 2024 for season 2 but was sadly canceled by that July. Now that it's coming to Netflix and could certainly see a huge rise popularity, fans are surely hoping that season 3 could be in the cards again. Well, we'll have to see how it shakes out, but for now, let's just enjoy all 17 episodes on Netflix!

"Alibi" -- NCIS on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Mark Harmon | Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS©2013 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS seasons 18 and 19

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 1. Even though it's not the most recent season of the long-running CBS procedural drama series, there are new seasons of NCIS coming to Netflix! Currently, the first five season are available as well seasons 12-17. If you have been waiting to binge-watch more episodes after season 17, it's your lucky day. NCIS seasons 18 and 19, Mark Harmon's final seasons as a series regular, will be added to Netflix at the top of October, and though you can't catch up on this streamer, it's just in time for season 23 to premiere on CBS on Oct. 14.

Chyler Leigh in The Way Home season 2 | Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home seasons 1 and 2

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 1. Since there's still some waiting to do before Virgin River season 7, Sweet Magnolias season 5, and Ransom Canyon season 2, we're in need of some wholesome drama series on Netflix. While we wait, the streamer adds the first two seasons of the Hallmark Channel fantasy drama series The Way Home. Starring Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell, the series uses time travel as a device to reunite three generations of women while learning about their pasts. Hallmark renewed the show for season 4, though season 3 isn't coming to Netflix just yet.

Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco, left) and Dr. Fitch Cooper (Peter Facinelli, right) in NURSE JACKIE. | Courtesy of Showtime

Nurse Jackie seasons 1-7

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 7. Are you in the market to discover an older show that has more than five seasons and very nearly 100 episodes to escape into? Well, you're in luck! Netflix has been adding quite a few of those these days, and the latest will be the Emmy Award-winning Showtime dark comedy series Nurse Jackie. Edie Falco stars as the titular emergency room nurse who's struggling with drug addiction. Falco and Merritt Wever each earned Emmy wins for their performances. Nurse Jackie ran for seven seasons and 80 total episodes. Get to bingeing on Oct. 7!

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 2, Episode 5 | Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 21. Better late than never! Even though it's been nearly a year since Netflix added the first season of The Walking Dead spinoff series Daryl Dixon, the second season will finally be added while the third season very nearly wraps up its run on AMC. Again, it's better late than never. If you have been waiting to watch season 2 on Netflix or opted out of starting the show since only one season was available, now's your chance for a two-season binge! Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will likely begin airing sometime next year on AMC.

Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay - On Location For "White Collar" | Bobby Bank/GettyImages

White Collar seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix on Oct. 1. Now that we have run through all of the best and biggest TV shows coming to Netflix in October, it's inevitably time to reveal the shows that are leaving. Sadly, the fan-favorite USA Network procedural FBI drama White Collar will be departing Netflix at the top of the month. Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay make for the most lovable enemies to friends duo on the small screen. Don't fret if you just started watching the show and won't have a chance to finish before the first of October. All six seasons of White Collar remain available to stream on Hulu.

The Family Business season 4 | Courtesy of BET+

The Family Business seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix on Oct. 24. Last but not least, another long-running series will be leaving Netflix before the end of October. BET+ crime drama series The Family Business will be removed on Oct. 24. Unfortunately, the series wasn't available to stream on Netflix long enough for the fifth season, which finished airing in March 2025, to join the first four seasons. The series from creator Carl Weber also produced the spinoff The Family Business: New Orleans earlier this year. While the series awaits its season 6 fate, make sure to hurry up and finish your binge on Netflix soon!

TV shows coming to Netflix in October 2025:

Halo seasons 1 -2 (Oct. 1)

NCIS seasons 18-19 (Oct. 1)

The Way Home seasons 1-2 (Oct. 1)

Nurse Jackie seasons 1-7 (Oct. 7)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 (Oct. 21)

Parish season 1 (Oct. 24)

Dark Winds season 3 (Oct. 27)

NOS4A2 seasons 1-2 (Oct. 29)

TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2025: