5 new Netflix shows fans simply can't skip next month

As we say goodbye to summer and embrace fall, Netflix has a bunch of new shows for fans to watch. After sharing the full list of new shows and movies coming in October, I looked through the list and picked the five best new Netflix shows that fans can't miss in the next month.

Overall, October is one of the strongest months for Netflix in a long time. September was good, but not great. In August, we got Wednesday and a few others hits. Even July was kind of a bummer outside Untamed and The Hunting Wives. Those months are basically nothing to what Netflix has on the way in October.

Let's take a look at the Netflix shows fans can't skip next month starting with a new season of Love is Blind.

Love is Blind season 9

Release date: Wednesday, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, and Oct. 15

Location: Denver, Colorado

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Love is Blind season 9 is our first pick for fans to watch in October. The new season of the hit reality TV series premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1, but you can't watch all 10 or 11 episodes at that time. Instead, Netflix is rolling this season out in batches. The first six episodes are coming on Oct. 1, with the next three episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Finally, the weddings will be unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 15. And, we haven't heard for sure, but that likely puts the reunion episode on Sunday, Oct. 19.

For the new season, we're heading back out west to Denver, Colorado, to watch new singles get engaged and then head to the altar with someone they just met.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

Release date: Friday, Oct. 3

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Addison Rae, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Lesley Manvill, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, and Joey Pollari



Monster: The Ed Gein Story hits Netflix just two days after Love is Blind season 9 premieres. There's no doubt this is going to be the most popular release of the month. The first season of the anthology series, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still one of the most popular Netflix shows ever. While the second season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, didn't quite set Netflix records, the third season is absolutely going to be a huge hit.

The third season stars Charlie Hunnam and tells the story of Ed Gein, one of the most infamous serial killers in US history. You can watch all eight episodes of Monster

Look, of the Netflix shows on this list, this is the show I'm least excited to watch, but I know everyone is going to watch this show for more serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy, and Charlie Hunnam.

The Diplomat season 3

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 301 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Release date: Thursday, Oct. 16

Created by Debora Cahn

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Allison Janney, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Bradley Whitford, and more

If you know me, you know The Diplomat season 3 is the show I can't wait to watch in October. The new season premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 16, less than one year after the second season premiered on Netflix on Halloween last year. That's quick turnaround, and that's because Debora Cahn and her team do not mess around. They know exactly what they're doing, and that's making a terrific show.

The Diplomat season 3 should pick up right after the events of the second season finale. There's a lot that happens right at the end of the season, but it should be resolved very early in the season with Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) working her way through another problem caused by her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell).

Oh, and there's more good news. The Diplomat season 4 is already in the works on Netflix!

Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Release date: Thursday, Oct. 23

Created by Erin Foster

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and more

One week after you binge-watch The Diplomat season 3, you get to watch Nobody Wants This season 2. The comedy series starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell as star-crossed lovers from different walks of life hits Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 23. It's a little bit later than we thought the new season would be released, but it wasn't a super long wait between seasons, and that's the good thing.

Nobody Wants This is easily one of the best comedies on Netflix, and as long as the team is willing to make more episodes, it's going to be an easy season 3 pickup for Netflix. There's still plenty of time to watch the first season of the series if you haven't yet before season 2 premieres.

The Witcher season 4

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4.

Release date: Thursday, Oct. 30

Created by Lauren Hissrich

Cast: Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Liam Hemsworth, Joey Batey, Bart Edwards, Mahesh Jadu, and more

Last but not least, The Witcher season 4 finally, finally, finally hits Netflix on Oct. 30. It's the last big release of the month, but it is one season fantasy fans have been waiting for since the summer of 2023. It's been an incredibly long wait, and a lot has happened in the world of The Witcher since the third season.

Henry Cavill is out as Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role just as Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) were about to begin their journey to save Ciri (Freya Allan). That's where season 4 should begin.

Most importantly, all eight episodes of The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 30. We don't have to do the whole split season thing like Netflix did for the third season.

The Witcher season 5 is also in the works right now, and it will be the final season of the hit fantasy series.

That's the list of the best Netflix shows to watch in October! Stay tuned for more big release news.