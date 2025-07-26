Better Call Saul duo reunite in new Apple TV+ series



After earning critical acclaim and fan adoration on Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn are teaming up once again, this time for a mysterious sci-fi series on Apple TV+. The untitled drama marks Gilligan’s first project since wrapping the Breaking Bad universe, and it promises to take fans into stranger territory.

Plot details remain limited, but the new series has been called a sci-fi drama exploring human nature with comparisons to The Twilight Zone. Apple won the highly competitive bidding war for the show in 2022, beating out several major studios eager to work with Gilligan after his success with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In fact, Apple was so confident in Gilligan's next project that it ordered two seasons right out of the gate.

What’s confirmed so far is that Seehorn, who played fan-favorite attorney Kim Wexler across six seasons of Better Call Saul, will lead the series. Despite earning widespread praise, Seehorn never won an Emmy for her work on the AMC prequel. Reteaming with Gilligan in a starring role could finally give her the awards recognition she’s long deserved.

Gilligan has also said the new show will once again be set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, home to Saul Goodman and Walter White. The city made a strong impression on Gilligan, and it's been a mutually beneficial relationship since Breaking Bad began. The showrunner previously told Variety, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” suggesting it may not be the same Albuquerque we've seen in his past projects.

Apple TV+ released a countdown on YouTube with the tagline "Happiness Is Contagious." The timer is set to expire on Saturday, July 26, at which point a trailer is expected. Seehorn previously confirmed the new series is not a crime drama. This tagline and the accompanying image suggest there could be a medical element to the storyline.

Though Gilligan made his name redefining the modern crime drama, the most compelling elements of his work have always been about human nature. Whether it was Walter White’s descent into moral darkness or Jimmy McGill’s struggle for redemption, Gilligan’s crime dramas were just as much about choices, consequences, and the line between right and wrong. That focus on human nature is expected to carry over into this new series, even as the genre shifts.

Interestingly, this new sci-fi series also marks a return to Gilligan’s early roots. Before Breaking Bad, he was a longtime writer and producer on The X-Files, contributing some of the show’s most memorable episodes. Now, decades later, Gilligan seems poised to merge his talent for human drama with the sci-fi storytelling that first put him on the map.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide news and updates about Vince Gilligan's new Apple TV+ series.

More from Show Snob