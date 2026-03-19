Big Little Lies season 3 gains real momentum after 2 major updates

We're getting closer and closer to the 10th anniversary Big Little Lies premiering on HBO, but at the same exact time, we're getting closer and closer to season 3 actually happening. It's been long teased to be in the works, and the entire cast has been on board to return, but we have all been waiting on two particular updates to arrive. Luckily, we just got them.

First up, the biggest hurdle from turning Big Little Lies season 3 from a dream into reality was author Liane Moriarty writing a new book. While a follow-up book wasn't written for the Emmy Award-winning show's second season, Moriarty wrote a story as a road map. This time around, Moriarty began writing a sequel novel in order to guide season 3, and she finally announced the release date.

New Big Little Lies sequel book release date and plot announced

Big Little Truths will hit shelves on August 25 in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and on August 27 in the United Kingdom. Moriarty revealed the cover and release date on March 19, but that's not all she shared. Before we can dive into the pages of what's surely a shocking new story, the author teased what to expect from our favorite Monterrey moms.

In the new book, it's been 10 years since Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie got up to no good in the first book. Now their children are teenagers, which brings a whole new world of trials and tribulations. The principal of their kids' school is mailed a human finger, which could very well have connections to their misdeeds. Additionally, a mystery man asks telling questions while poking around the school, forcing the group to face the lies and truths that remain under the surface.

The synopsis of Big Little Truths also teases the return of Meryl Streep's season 2 character Mary Louise, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's Celeste. Jane's (Shailene Woodley) marriage enters a rough patch, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) has a hurdle to overcome, Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) also has to face new stress, and meanwhile, Renata (Laura Dern) is apparently chilling.

Season 3 likely to begin filming in fall 2026, according to creator

As for that second update? It's all about filming! While we now have a release date for the book season 3 will be based on and have a taste of what the plot of the new episodes could entail, there's not much else that's concrete just yet. The five core actresses are expected to return, but Streep hasn't been confirmed. Still, we have an idea of when cameras could start rolling.

David E. Kelley, the show's creator and writer, recently revealed on the SXSW red carpet that Big Little Lies season 3 should begin filming in fall 2026. Once again confirming that the new season is actually happening, Kelley said, "Excited about it. Again, an incredible cast, so, opportunity for good storytelling there, but it looks on track to start shooting in the fall."

Big Little Lies Season 2: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley | Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

There's no exact filming start date just yet, but fall 2026 could mean anywhere from September to mid-December. More variables need to fall into place, including the availability of its busy and in-demand A-list stars, before production begins. It's not set in stone that filming starts in the fall, but it's hopeful that we will see the cast reunited well before the end of the year.

Witherspoon's currently in production on Apple TV's The Morning Show season 5, which should wrap sometime in late August or sometime in September. Woodley will finish up work on Hulu's limited series Count My Lies this summer, and the rest of the stars will hopefully also be ready to step back into their iconic roles by this fall.

Obviously, all of these updates mean the new season won't premiere on HBO until at least late 2027. If we were to bet, season 3 should be primed for either a summer or fall rollout, but that depends on what else HBO has going on. No matter what, it's exciting to be this close to new Big Little Lies!