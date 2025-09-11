Big Little Lies season 3 finally gets the update we've been waiting for

Get ready to don your coziest cardigans, tend to your most well-kept grudges, and sip a glass of white wine. We're heading back to Monterey, California for another round of murder, mystery, and intrigue with the now officially announced Big Little Lies season 3. That's right, there's finally exciting news to share about the fan-favorite HBO limited series turned Emmy-winning sensation!

Big Little Lies season 3 has been long teased by the cast and crew, and fans have been wanting another season from the star-studded drama series since the follow-up season finished airing back in 2019. Nicole Kidman confirmed that a third season was in development, but since then, the process has been moving slowly as the pieces started to come together behind the scenes.

The most recent update arrived earlier this spring when HBO's boss revealed the production was waiting for author Liane Moriarty to complete the sequel novel, which would directly inspire the storyline for season 3. It hasn't been confirmed by Moriary that the book has been written, but there's official word that HBO locked down a writer for season 3 and it's moving full-steam ahead!

Big Little Lies Season 2: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley | Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Big Little Lies season 3 officially happening at HBO

According to Variety, HBO is moving forward with Big Little Lies season 3 with Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane on board as the writer of the new season's first episode. In addition, Sloane also joins the series as an executive producer along with creator and writer David E. Kelley and stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Sloane's new role as a writer and executive producer for Big Little Lies season 3 comes with a two-year overall deal with HBO, meaning that she will be leaving her previous deal with Amazon MGM Studios. While Mr. & Mrs. Smith was renewed for a second season, it has now been placed on an indefinite hold in light of Sloane's move to HBO and pivot to Big Little Lies.

Deadline reveals that HBO spent the summer searching for a writer to take the helm of season 3, which launched what the outlet calls a "bake-off" between over a handful of veteran writers and writing teams. In the end, Sloane appears to have won that bake-off and will set the tone for the highly anticipated third season. The outlet also alleges Moriarty's book will be published in 2026.

Since Big Little Lies season 3 remains in early days of coming together, there aren't any casting announcements just yet, though we should expect at least Kidman, Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley to reprise their roles. What's more, no release plans have been set, though we shouldn't anticipate a premiere until at least 2027 at this point, but that's an early prediction.

Stay tuned for more Big Little Lies season 3 news and updates from Show Snob!