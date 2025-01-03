5 biggest plot twists in Missing You that still have us reeling

Harlan Coben's latest Netflix series has finally come out, and everyone's watching and talking about it. Missing You follows Detective Kat Donovan as she embarks on a mission to track down her ex-fiancé, who disappeared without a trace 11 years ago and suddenly appears on a dating app.

Of course, like all of Coben's previous Netflix shows, this five-episode series has several twists and turns throughout. While investigating her ex-fiancé's disappearance and uncovering a deeper mystery linked to a dating website, Detective Kat Donovan unravels layers of deception and danger, creating a plot full of suspense and surprises.

Just when you think you’ve figured it out, a twist is thrown in that completely flips the story upside down. In this article, we're diving into the five biggest plot twists in Missing You that took us by surprise and kept us hooked from start to finish.

Spoilers ahead from Missing You on Netflix!

Richard Armitage as Stagger in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

1. Monte Leburne was paid to take the fall for Clint's murder

After Clint was killed, his murder was squared away quickly when a criminal already charged with other crimes confessed to doing the killing. That criminal was Monte Leburne. For many years, Kat was led to believe that Monte Leburne killed her father, but she finds out in the first episode that he lied. She discovers the truth when visiting a terminally ill Monte Leburne in the hospital.

Monte reveals to Kat that he didn't kill Clint. He took the fall for someone else. Stagger had come to Monte to make a deal with him. The deal was that if he confessed to killing Clint, then he'd get an easier life while in prison. This seems like a pretty good deal for a criminal who already had multiple charges, so he agreed to the terms. There's a reason why Stagger came to Monte. We'll explain that a little later.

Steve Pemberton as Titus in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

2. Josh's dating profile was set up and run by a criminal named Titus

Kat thought she was talking to her ex-fiancé Josh when she found his profile on a dating website. However, it turns out that Josh wasn't behind the account. A man named Titus was running a criminal organization where he would set up fake profiles on a dating app called "Melody Cupid" to hopefully lure hopeful singles, kidnap them, and then force them to hand over all the money.

He would use other people's photos to create the accounts, and he happened to come across Josh's pictures on Facebook and used them to set up a dating profile. With Josh's fake dating profile, Titus was able to lure in single mother Dana Fells.

James Nesbitt as Calligan in Missing You | Thomas Wood/Netflix

3. Clint was working for Calligan

Clint presented himself to his family and friends as a good guy. He was seen as a loving father and an honorable policeman. However, we find out later in the season that he was hiding secrets. One of those secrets was that he was working for the criminal Calligan. Calligan had dirt on Clint that could tear his whole family apart. That's how he was able to blackmail him into working for him. However, it eventually became too much, and Clint told Calligan he was done working for him. He was killed shortly after he ended his working relationship with Calligan.

Missing You. (L to R) Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan, Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

4. Clint had a secret male lover

Remember when I said Clint had secrets? His biggest secret was that he was having a secret affair. Kat learned from her father's friends/colleagues that he was having an affair. Kat's mother even knew about it. However, no one batted an eye because it was seen as the norm for policemen to step out on their spouses.

Kat and everyone else thought he was having an affair with a woman named Parker. But Kat was surprised to knock on Parker's front door and find out he was a man. Kat and Parker end up having a long conversation, and Parker reveals that he and Clint were together for 14 years and that he was there the night he died.

Missing You. (L to R) Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan, Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

5. Josh killed Clint and worked together with Stagger and Aqua to clean up his murder

The biggest and most jaw-dropping twist in this series had to be the reveal of who actually killed Clint. After taking down Titus and meeting Parker, Kat returns home to find Josh standing at her doorstep. In a previous episode, she had finally tracked Josh down to an isolated cottage ducked off in the woods and found out that he had been living there with his young daughter and his father-in-law for all those years. Josh made it seem like he left Kat because he found out about her father's dirty dealings, but that turns out not to be true.

Kat and Josh have a heartfelt conversation and get back together. But their period of bliss doesn't last long when Kat receives a phone call from her co-worker Charlie telling her that Josh's fingerprints were found on the knife that killed Clint. In a flashback, we find out what happened the night Clint died.

Clint stood outside arguing with his secret lover Parker when Aqua noticed them. Clint looks up and sees Aqua and then chases her back to her apartment where they get into a physical altercation. Clint gets his hands on a knife and is about to lunge at Aqua when Josh runs into the room and grabs him. They start wrestling with the knife, and in the process, Josh fatally stabs Clint accidentally.

Clint called Stagger earlier to get his help, but Stagger was surprised to find Clint stabbed when he arrived at Aqua's house. As Clint takes his last breaths, he tells Stagger, Josh, and Aqua not to call the police and not to tell Kat or his wife about his secret affair. They all accept his wishes, and Stagger cleans up the crime scene to protect Josh and Aqua. He also pays Monte Leburne to take the fall so that the case can be resolved and everyone can move forward with their lives and pretend like it never happened.

Josh didn't leave Kat because he found out Clint was working for Calligan. He left her because he couldn't bear the guilt of his actions and watching Kat grieve her father's death.

All five episodes of Missing You are streaming now only on Netflix.